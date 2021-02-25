TV Highlights for Thursday: Peacock brings back 'Punky Brewster'

Soleil Moon Frye returns to star in an update of “Punky Brewster,” streaming on Peacock. She’s still Punky, but she’s 40something now and living in a loft with an adopted brood of her own.

This marks Peacock’s second round of recycling, after its “new” take on “Saved by the Bell.” But it’s hardly alone. A glance at the 1985-’86 schedule, when “Punky” was first canceled, reveals any number of series since revived, including “MacGyver,” “The Equalizer,” “Dynasty,” “Magnum, P.I.” and “The Twilight Zone.”

A show that only sounds like a sitcom remake, the reality show comedy “She’s the Boss” (9:30 p.m., USA) follows the “always wacky” daily life of advice coach Nicole Walters, her lawyer/husband/business partner, her three adopted kids and their flamboyant “manny.”

Tonight’s other highlightsWendie Malick guest-stars on “Young Sheldon” (7 p.m., CBS).

A palm tree crisis emerges on “Mr. Mayor” (7 p.m., NBC).

Kitchen fun on “Hell’s Kitchen” (7 p.m., Fox).