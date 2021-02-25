TV Highlights for Thursday: Peacock brings back 'Punky Brewster'

Soleil Moon Frye returns to star in an update of “Punky Brewster,” streaming on Peacock. She’s still Punky, but she’s 40something now and living in a loft with an adopted brood of her own.
This marks Peacock’s second round of recycling, after its “new” take on “Saved by the Bell.” But it’s hardly alone. A glance at the 1985-’86 schedule, when “Punky” was first canceled, reveals any number of series since revived, including “MacGyver,” “The Equalizer,” “Dynasty,” “Magnum, P.I.” and “The Twilight Zone.”
A show that only sounds like a sitcom remake, the reality show comedy “She’s the Boss” (9:30 p.m., USA) follows the “always wacky” daily life of advice coach Nicole Walters, her lawyer/husband/business partner, her three adopted kids and their flamboyant “manny.”
Tonight’s other highlightsWendie Malick guest-stars on “Young Sheldon” (7 p.m., CBS).
A palm tree crisis emerges on “Mr. Mayor” (7 p.m., NBC).
Kitchen fun on “Hell’s Kitchen” (7 p.m., Fox).
Famous names try to guess the puzzles on “Celebrity Wheel of Fortune” (7 p.m., ABC).
Split depositions on “Superstore” (7:30 p.m., NBC).
Faking it on “Mom” (8 p.m., CBS).
Sisters recoil from childhood trauma on “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” (8 p.m., NBC).
First date jitters on “Call Me Kat” (8 p.m., Fox).
Quarantine proves bad for business on “Last Man Standing” (8:30 p.m., Fox).
Fading memories on “The Unicorn” (8:30 p.m., CBS).
A question of competency on “Clarice” (9 p.m., CBS).
Cult choiceJoel McCrea and Claudette Colbert star in the 1942 screwball comedy “The Palm Beach Story” (7 p.m., TCM), directed by Preston Sturges and featuring sophisticated rapid-fire patter and a supporting cast including Mary Astor and Rudy Vallee.