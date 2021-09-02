 Skip to main content
TV highlights for Thursday, Sept. 2: The vampires are back in 'Shadows'
Tune in Tonight

TV highlights for Thursday, Sept. 2: The vampires are back in 'Shadows'

{{featured_button_text}}

The thoroughly ridiculous and deadpan comedy "What We Do in the Shadows" (9 p.m., FX) enters its third season. Based on a New Zealand comedy movie, it purports to "document" the lives of vampires in Staten Island. Associates for hundreds of years, they have adjusted awkwardly to the 21st century.

  • For more supernatural comedy, there's the 2021 Netflix movie "Afterlife of the Party." Nickelodeon star Victoria Justice appears as a nightlife-obsessed woman who dies in a freak accident and whose spirit returns to her old haunts.
  • Speaking of afterlives, the NBC comedy "A.P. Bio" ekes out a fourth season on Peacock. It's not the only canceled NBC series to survive on a streaming platform. Last week, Netflix announced that it would produce a 20-episode fourth season of the mystical mystery "Manifest." While its network ratings were in a holding pattern, it emerged as a popular binge-watch on Netflix.

TONIGHT'S HIGHLIGHTS

  • Filmed over two July nights from an open-air arena with the Nashville skyline as a backdrop, "CMA Summer Jam" (7 p.m., ABC) features performances from more than 20 country artists.
  • Minnesota hosts Ohio State in college football action (7 p.m., Fox).
  • On two episodes of "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" (NBC): a family matter (7 p.m.); a period of adjustment (7:30 p.m.).
  • Haunted houses can be murder on "Coroner" (7 p.m., CW).
  • A protracted case puts Christmas on the back burner on "Bull" (9 p.m., CBS, rerun).

CULT CHOICE

Anthony Hopkins and Olivia Colman star in the 2020 drama "The Father" (8 p.m., Starz), about a family coping with the patriarch's descent into dementia. Hopkins won the Best Actor Oscar for this role.

