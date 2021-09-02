TV highlights for Thursday, Sept. 2: The vampires are back in 'Shadows'

The thoroughly ridiculous and deadpan comedy "What We Do in the Shadows" (9 p.m., FX) enters its third season. Based on a New Zealand comedy movie, it purports to "document" the lives of vampires in Staten Island. Associates for hundreds of years, they have adjusted awkwardly to the 21st century.
- For more supernatural comedy, there's the 2021 Netflix movie "Afterlife of the Party." Nickelodeon star Victoria Justice appears as a nightlife-obsessed woman who dies in a freak accident and whose spirit returns to her old haunts.
- Speaking of afterlives, the NBC comedy "A.P. Bio" ekes out a fourth season on Peacock. It's not the only canceled NBC series to survive on a streaming platform. Last week, Netflix announced that it would produce a 20-episode fourth season of the mystical mystery "Manifest." While its network ratings were in a holding pattern, it emerged as a popular binge-watch on Netflix.
TONIGHT'S HIGHLIGHTS
- Filmed over two July nights from an open-air arena with the Nashville skyline as a backdrop, "CMA Summer Jam" (7 p.m., ABC) features performances from more than 20 country artists.
- Minnesota hosts Ohio State in college football action (7 p.m., Fox).
- On two episodes of "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" (NBC): a family matter (7 p.m.); a period of adjustment (7:30 p.m.).
- Haunted houses can be murder on "Coroner" (7 p.m., CW).
- A protracted case puts Christmas on the back burner on "Bull" (9 p.m., CBS, rerun).