TV highlights for Thursday, Sept. 30: ABC shows have a crossover event

ABC hosting crossover event
COVID-19 has put most series on ice for some time. “Station 19” (7 p.m., ABC) returns for its fifth season and “Grey’s Anatomy” (8 p.m., ABC) for its 18th, with a crossover event. The soap opera on “Station” boils over, as Sullivan’s behavior at May and Carina’s wedding puts his own marriage to Andy in some jeopardy. Over on “Grey’s,” the city of Seattle celebrates the lifting of COVID restrictions. The excitement gets out of hand, and illegal fireworks send victims to the emergency room.
“Big Sky” (9 p.m., ABC) also returns for its second season, following the investigation of a strange accident outside of Helena, Mont.
TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTSA mobster rapist on “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” (7 p.m., NBC).
The Bengals host the Jaguars on Thursday Night Football (7:20 p.m., NFL).
Celebrating a game show milestone on “The Price Is Right Celebrates 50 Years” (8 p.m., CBS).
Wealthy heiresses can’t accept the owner of a hair salon on “Our Kind of People” (8 p.m., Fox).
Strange bedfellows on “The Outpost” (8 p.m., CW).
Stabler’s mom meddles on “Law & Order: Organized Crime” (9 p.m., NBC).
NEW ON STREAMING
“Six Feet Under” meets “The Office” on “Good Grief,” a cringe comedy from New Zealand, streaming its entire season of six episodes on Sundance Now. The series makes its cable debut on Oct. 4 on IFC.
Sisters Ellie (Eve Palmer) and Gwen (Grace Palmer) are seriously in over their heads after inheriting a funeral home from their grandfather. Ellie’s lack of tact just got her fired from her teaching job, and slacker Gwen has no interest in the funeral parlor or its long-term staff and just wants to liquidate the business and become a DJ in Bali.