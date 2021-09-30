TV highlights for Thursday, Sept. 30: ABC shows have a crossover event

ABC hosting crossover event

COVID-19 has put most series on ice for some time. “Station 19” (7 p.m., ABC) returns for its fifth season and “Grey’s Anatomy” (8 p.m., ABC) for its 18th, with a crossover event. The soap opera on “Station” boils over, as Sullivan’s behavior at May and Carina’s wedding puts his own marriage to Andy in some jeopardy. Over on “Grey’s,” the city of Seattle celebrates the lifting of COVID restrictions. The excitement gets out of hand, and illegal fireworks send victims to the emergency room.