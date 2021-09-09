TV highlights for Thursday, Sept. 9: Are you ready for some football?

Nothing quite announces the arrival of fall TV like the opening game of the NFL season. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers host the Dallas Cowboys (7:20 p.m., NBC) in television’s most-watched spectacle.
Another sign of autumn, the “CBS Fall Preview” (8 p.m., CBS) showcases the network’s new shows. All two of them. “Ghosts,” premiering Oct. 7, is about a young married couple who move to a vast estate, one filled with the spirits of past inhabitants that only the wife, Samantha (Rose McIver), can see. CBS has basically reinvented “Topper,” a TV comedy that ran from 1953 to 1955, itself based on a 1937 film.
CBS’s other new fall offering is “The Activist,” a reality competition emphasizing global citizenship. It premieres Oct. 22.
Otherwise, look for reboots of old series, including “CSI: Vegas.” Wasn’t that where the original took place?
TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS
Extreme mini golf on “Holey Moley” (7 p.m., ABC).
An orphan seeks answers on “Coroner” (7 p.m., CW).
A couple’s dream wedding is derailed by the groom’s cancer diagnosis in the 2020 tearjerker “All My Life” (7:15 p.m., HBO).
Elephants mind their manners on “When Nature Calls With Helen Mirren” (8 p.m., ABC).
“True Crime Story” (9 p.m., Sundance) debuts with “It Couldn’t Happen Here,” focusing on a murder that rocked a small Georgia town.
“Long Island Medium: In Memory of 9/11” (9 p.m., TLC) has got to set some new standard for bad taste.
CULT CHOICE
A ballet dancer (Fred Astaire) and a showgirl (Ginger Rogers) arrange to be married for publicity’s sake, only to fall in love in the 1937 musical “Shall We Dance” (9:15 p.m., TCM).