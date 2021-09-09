TV highlights for Thursday, Sept. 9: Are you ready for some football?

Nothing quite announces the arrival of fall TV like the opening game of the NFL season. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers host the Dallas Cowboys (7:20 p.m., NBC) in television’s most-watched spectacle.

Another sign of autumn, the “CBS Fall Preview” (8 p.m., CBS) showcases the network’s new shows. All two of them. “Ghosts,” premiering Oct. 7, is about a young married couple who move to a vast estate, one filled with the spirits of past inhabitants that only the wife, Samantha (Rose McIver), can see. CBS has basically reinvented “Topper,” a TV comedy that ran from 1953 to 1955, itself based on a 1937 film.

CBS’s other new fall offering is “The Activist,” a reality competition emphasizing global citizenship. It premieres Oct. 22.

Otherwise, look for reboots of old series, including “CSI: Vegas.” Wasn’t that where the original took place?

TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

Extreme mini golf on “Holey Moley” (7 p.m., ABC).

An orphan seeks answers on “Coroner” (7 p.m., CW).