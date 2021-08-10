TV highlights for Tuesday, Aug. 10: New 'Fantasy Island' debuts

Ready for a new "Fantasy Island" (8 p.m., Fox)? Actress and singer/songwriter Roselyn Sanchez ("Devious Maids") stars as Elena Roarke. A framed portrait of Ricardo Montalban establishes her as the former host's niece. And she projects the crisp formality of her uncle.
Spoiler alert: There's no one to inherit Herve Villechaize's diminutive role or his tag line, "Da Plane, da plane!"
The opening episode concerns an elderly couple who find a fountain of youth, while an aging local news anchor works through her food issues by way of a pig roast.
TONIGHT'S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS
- Coverage of Little League Baseball regionals (6 p.m., ESPN) continues.
- Will Arnett hosts the Lego building competition "Lego Masters" (7 p.m., Fox).
- Summer vacation plans on the second season premiere of "DC's Stargirl" (7 p.m., CW).
- "Frontline" (8 p.m. on Channel 10, 9 p.m. on Channel 11, PBS) looks into a Miami case that may represent al-Qaida's most ambitious plot since 9/11.
- A startup in Utah, the Beehive State, has far more buzz than capital as "The Profit" (9 p.m., CNBC) enters its eighth season.
- Alabama takes on Michigan in quarterfinal action on "College Bowl" (9 p.m., NBC).
- Old salts share stories on "Deadliest Catch: Roughest and Toughest" (9 p.m., Discovery).
- "Hard Knocks" (9 p.m., HBO) opens its 16th season in the Dallas Cowboys' preseason training camp.
CULT CHOICE
A suburban couple (George Segal and Jane Fonda) turn to crime in the 1977 satire "Fun With Dick and Jane" (9:30 p.m., TCM). Part of a daylong salute to Segal, who died on March 23.
NEW ON STREAMING
Netflix muscles into ESPN's "30 for 30" niche with "Untold," a series of sports documentaries offering a broader perspective on widely reported controversies that allows athletes to tell their side of the story.
Unlike most Netflix series, "Untold" will not stream all at once, but will drop new episodes on successive Tuesdays. "Untold" kicks off with "Malice at the Palace," recalling an infamous brawl between the Indiana Pacers and the Detroit Pistons, and rowdy Detroit fans.
After the brawl, a media consensus instantly condemned the players and declared that a "thug" mentality had been injected into the NBA by way of a hip-hop lifestyle. What emerges here is that much of the violence was precipitated by Pistons fans, many of them drunk and white.