TV highlights for Tuesday, Aug. 10: New 'Fantasy Island' debuts

CULT CHOICE

A suburban couple (George Segal and Jane Fonda) turn to crime in the 1977 satire "Fun With Dick and Jane" (9:30 p.m., TCM). Part of a daylong salute to Segal, who died on March 23.

NEW ON STREAMING

Netflix muscles into ESPN's "30 for 30" niche with "Untold," a series of sports documentaries offering a broader perspective on widely reported controversies that allows athletes to tell their side of the story.

Unlike most Netflix series, "Untold" will not stream all at once, but will drop new episodes on successive Tuesdays. "Untold" kicks off with "Malice at the Palace," recalling an infamous brawl between the Indiana Pacers and the Detroit Pistons, and rowdy Detroit fans.

After the brawl, a media consensus instantly condemned the players and declared that a "thug" mentality had been injected into the NBA by way of a hip-hop lifestyle. What emerges here is that much of the violence was precipitated by Pistons fans, many of them drunk and white.

