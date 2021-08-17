TV highlights for Tuesday, Aug. 17: The 'Fantasy' continues on Fox

A tired couple needs to rekindle their romance on "Fantasy Island" (8 p.m., Fox). I'm curious to see if an audience emerges for this reboot of a classic TV show. Roselyn Sanchez does a great job of channeling the dignified reserve of her late "uncle" (Ricardo Montalban). Both seem beautiful but untouchable, like enchanted statues come to life.
TONIGHT'S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS
- Food trucks can be murder on "NCIS" (7 p.m., CBS, rerun).
- More performances on "America's Got Talent" (7 p.m., NBC).
- Awesome builds on "Lego Masters" (7 p.m., Fox).
- ABC offers six consecutive chances to sample their sitcom "Home Economics" (7 p.m., ABC, rerun), starring Topher Grace.
- Clark's worst nightmare on the season finale of "Superman & Lois" (8 p.m., CW).
- A serial killer strikes on "The FBI Most Wanted" (9 p.m., CBS, rerun).
- Peyton Manning hosts a quarterfinal round between USC and UCLA on "College Bowl" (9 p.m., NBC).
CULT CHOICE
A screenwriter (Humphrey Bogart) is accused of murder in director Nicholas Ray's 1950 film noir classic "In a Lonely Place" (9 p.m., TCM).
NEW ON STREAMING
Unlike most Netflix offerings, the "Untold" sports documentary series does not stream a season at a time, but drops a new episode every week. Today's offering, "Deal with the Devil," profiles Christy Martin, a hardscrabble pugilist from a forlorn corner of West Virginia who nearly singlehandedly legitimized female boxing in the 1990s. And that was before her life took a turn out of a true-crime novel.
"Deal" surprised me in many ways. I never thought a film would get me to watch, never mind care about, women bludgeoning each other in the ring. And it's a film where Mike Tyson emerges as an elder statesman, a voice of reason.
The film blends contemporary interviews with Martin, her parents, friends and boxing rivals with sports footage both professional and amateur.
In both vintage clips and contemporary interviews, Martin has an easygoing nature. Never the demure type, she was the tough-girl-next-door you'd be glad to have in your corner. "Devil" would make a good movie for audiences willing to acknowledge that happily-ever-after only arrives when you accept yourself for who you really are.