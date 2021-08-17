TV highlights for Tuesday, Aug. 17: The 'Fantasy' continues on Fox

Unlike most Netflix offerings, the "Untold" sports documentary series does not stream a season at a time, but drops a new episode every week. Today's offering, "Deal with the Devil," profiles Christy Martin, a hardscrabble pugilist from a forlorn corner of West Virginia who nearly singlehandedly legitimized female boxing in the 1990s. And that was before her life took a turn out of a true-crime novel.

"Deal" surprised me in many ways. I never thought a film would get me to watch, never mind care about, women bludgeoning each other in the ring. And it's a film where Mike Tyson emerges as an elder statesman, a voice of reason.

The film blends contemporary interviews with Martin, her parents, friends and boxing rivals with sports footage both professional and amateur.

In both vintage clips and contemporary interviews, Martin has an easygoing nature. Never the demure type, she was the tough-girl-next-door you'd be glad to have in your corner. "Devil" would make a good movie for audiences willing to acknowledge that happily-ever-after only arrives when you accept yourself for who you really are.

