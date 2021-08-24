TV highlights for Tuesday, Aug. 24: Forest Service in the spotlight on PBS

"American Experience" (8 p.m., Channel 10, PBS) recalls a massive fire in the northern Rockies in 1910, a disaster that galvanized the newly organized U.S. Forest Service to take action. It marked one of the first times that the federal government saw fit to intervene in a natural disaster.
Organized by Gifford Pinchot, who was appointed by former President Theodore Roosevelt, the Forest Service's cadre of Ivy League-educated employees would join forces with local cowboys, woodsmen, roughnecks and a regiment of Black cavalry troops named the Buffalo Soldiers to contain the conflagration.
TONIGHT'S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS
- Live performances on "America's Got Talent" (7 p.m., NBC).
- Dogfighting can be murder on "NCIS" (7 p.m., CBS, rerun).
- Will Arnett hosts the building competition "Lego Masters" (7 p.m., Fox).
- Jim Gaffigan guest-voices on "DC's Stargirl" (7 p.m., CW).
- An estranged woman seeks a family reconciliation on "Fantasy Island" (8 p.m., Fox).
- Super girls just want to have fun as "Supergirl" (8 p.m., CW) returns from hiatus.
- Artificial swells on "The Ultimate Surfer" (9 p.m., ABC).
- Peyton Manning hosts Columbia and Auburn on "College Bowl" (9 p.m., NBC).
- A repeat "Frontline" (9 p.m. on Channel 10, 9:30 p.m. on Channel 11, PBS) looks at COVID-19's origins in China.
CULT CHOICE
New kids (Jason Patric and Corey Haim) in a beach town stumble upon a vicious clique of vampire punks in the 1987 comedy-horror classic "The Lost Boys" (7 p.m., BBC America). Kiefer Sutherland (born 1966) is now 10 years older than the late Edward Herrmann (born 1943) was when he played the seemingly doddering surrogate-dad type in this movie.
NEW ON STREAMING
Tonight's installment of Netflix's sports series is "Untold: Caitlyn Jenner." What exactly about its subject has been hidden from us? This installment focuses on Jenner's diligent pursuit of Olympic gold in the decathlon.