TV highlights for Tuesday, Aug. 3: Watching the Olympics live or not

Look for highlights from men’s diving, track and field and gymnastics events at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics (7 p.m., NBC).

Highlights from the day’s games can also be streamed on Peacock, NBC Universal’s free streaming service.

As expected, Peacock has seen a surge in viewers since the games opened. Peacock’s launch was originally scheduled to coincide with the opening ceremonies of the games, last summer.

The availability of so much free and streamable Olympics coverage may inspire some viewers to wonder why they are paying cable bills at all. This has underscored the fact that much of NBC’s primetime highlights are tape-delayed due to time differences between Japan and the United States.

As I have been writing at least since 2013, when streaming emerged in earnest, the availability of programming on demand has essentially disrupted the idea of a schedule. There is no “now” now.

Tonight’s other highlightsWill Arnett hosts a two-hour helping of “Lego Masters” (7 p.m., Fox, rerun).

A tourist in Ireland finds herself in clover in the 2021 romance “As Luck Would Have it” (7 p.m., Hallmark).