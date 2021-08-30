TV highlights for Tuesday, Aug. 31: Hulu has fun with 'Murders'

Just when it seemed that whimsy was dead, Hulu begins streaming "Only Murders in the Building." The 10-part half-hour comedy updates the amateur detective genre to the era of the belabored true-crime podcast.

In the spirit of "The Thin Man," it stars co-creator Steve Martin as Charles, an out-of-work actor once famous for his role as a TV detective. Martin Short is Oliver, a formerly famous stage director whose flamboyance has outlived his income. Selena Gomez is Mabel, a young woman of mystery.

All three characters live in an arty New York City apartment building and share an obsession with a true-crime podcast. They are in the midst of discussing it when a mysterious death occurs right under their noses, prompting them to join forces in sleuthing and then recording their thoughts about it for an audience they've yet to develop. Look for appearances by Amy Ryan, Nathan Lane and Sting.