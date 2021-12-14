TV highlights for Tuesday, Dec. 14: NBC introduces the 'Crew'

NBC hopes anticipation for the season finale of “The Voice” (8 p.m., NBC) will attract viewers to its showcase for the upcoming comedy “Grand Crew” (7 and 7:30 p.m., NBC).

Decades removed from the time “Seinfeld” and “Friends” ruled the airwaves and defined the zeitgeist, “Crew” follows a group of amusing 30somethings who meet regularly to drink glasses of wine and unload their woes about love, life and careers.

The difference here is that this “Crew” is entirely Black. Noah (Echo Kellum) is a hopeless romantic, eager to find the right woman. Anthony (Aaron Jennings) is all work. Noah’s sister Nicky (Nicole Byer) makes the most of dating apps to engage in meaningless flings. And married Wyatt (Justin Cunningham) seems content to have left his dating drama behind.

Holiday specialsAs we enter the second half of December, we’ve reached peak holiday programming:

A combustible chef takes friends on a journey in search of Santa himself on “Gordon Ramsay’s Road Trip” (8 p.m., Fox).

Alan Cumming narrates “The Nutcracker and the Mouse King” (8 p.m. on Channel 10, 9 p.m. on Channel 11,, PBS), a reimagination of Tchaikovsky’s holiday story, featuring the Royal Scottish National Orchestra under the direction of John Mauceri.

The 2021 romantic comedy “Ghosts of Christmas Past” (7 p.m., Lifetime) updates the Dickens out of the notion of Christmas spirits. Here, a serial dater who tends to “ghost” her exes is told by a fortune teller that she must make amends to all the boyfriends she has wronged.

In the 2021 romance “A Christmas Stray” (8 p.m., OWN), a man wrecks his car after a near-miss with a mystery dog he just can’t shake. This strands him in a picturesque small town, home to a fetching veterinarian.

TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

Vargas strikes on “FBI” (7 p.m., CBS).

Paula Abdul, Nicole Byer and Debbie Gibson host the second season premiere of “I Can See Your Voice” (7 p.m., Fox), a talent contest where appearances loom large.

The docuseries “The Murders at Starved Rock” (7 p.m. HBO) mulls the prospect that the wrong man may have been convicted for three 1960 homicides.

On two episodes of “FBI: Most Wanted” (CBS): shots ricochet around the shopping mall (8 p.m.); bounty hunters (9 p.m., rerun).

A tragedy sparks flashbacks on “Queens” (9 p.m., ABC).

