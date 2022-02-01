TV highlights for Tuesday, Feb. 1: ABC doubles up on charming sitcom

ABC offers viewers two chances tonight to catch up with “Abbott Elementary” (8 and 9 p.m., ABC). (The second episode is a repeat but is a great way to appreciate this school-set sitcom.)

Along with CBS’s very funny “Ghosts,” the new series “Elementary” has emerged as a rookie sitcom that has grown steadily in popularity. The charming documentary-style comedy — set in a Philadelphia grammar school — has quadrupled its audience since its debut. It’s well worth tuning in.

Tonight’s other highlightsMaggie goes undercover as a barmaid to infiltrate domestic terror cells on “FBI” (7 p.m., CBS).

Facing a possible recall on “American Auto” (7 p.m., NBC).

Conrad meets the patient who received Nic’s heart on “The Resident” (7 p.m., Fox).

Gavel-to-gavel “justice” on “Judge Steve Harvey” (7 p.m., ABC).

Bad news on “Grand Crew” (7:30 p.m., NBC).

A busted cop makes wild claims on “FBI: International” (8 p.m., CBS).

Dinner table conversation gets testy on “This Is Us” (8 p.m., NBC).

Imported from Australia, “The Real Dirty Dancing” (8 p.m., Fox) uses the plot for the popular 1987 film as a backdrop for a “Dancing With the Stars”-like competition between contemporary pop and sports stars. The participants include “Bachelor” and “Iron Chef” reality TV graduates, professional wrestlers, boy-band castoffs, talk-show walk-ons, NFL showoffs and performers from Disney’s “High School Musical” factory.

A quarterback, sportscaster, media figure and fixture of TV commercials takes to the stage for a night of songs, jokes and reflection in the 2022 documentary “Terry Bradshaw: Going Deep” (8 p.m., HBO).

On two episodes of “black-ish” (ABC): Dre loses it (8:30 p.m.); a surprise guest (9:30 p.m.).

A drug lord busts out of prison on “FBI: Most Wanted” (9 p.m., CBS).

“Frontline” (9 p.m. on Channel 10, 10 p.m. on Channel 11, PBS) recalls the presidency of Donald Trump.

