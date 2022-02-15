TV highlights for Tuesday, Feb. 15: 'American Diplomat' explored on PBS

“American Experience: American Diplomat” (8 p.m. on Channel 10, 9 p.m. on Channel 11, PBS) recalls the stories of three little-known Black men appointed to diplomatic positions in the middle of the 20th century. At the time, America’s State Department and diplomatic corps were bastions of 19th-century thinking about race, gender, ethnicity and society.

Edward R. Dudley, Terence Todman and Carl Rowan all became notable diplomats, appointed by presidents Truman, Eisenhower and Kennedy, effectively “integrating” a service that had a reputation for being “pale, male and Yale” for most of the first two centuries of America’s existence.

Tonight’s other highlights2022 Winter Olympics events include bobsled, figure skating, alpine skiing and speed skating (7 p.m., NBC), women’s curling (7 p.m., CNBC), and biathlon (8 p.m., USA).

More trivial pursuits on

“Jeopardy! National College Championship” (7 p.m., ABC).

Gender reveal parties can be murder on

“The Resident” (7 p.m., Fox).

Janine realizes that she really doesn’t know what makes her fellow teachers tick on

“Abbott Elementary” (8 p.m., ABC).

A rival’s sneaker collection sparks sole searching on

“black-ish” (8:30 p.m., ABC).

A lifetime achievement award on the season finale of

“Queens” (9 p.m., ABC).

“Frontline” (9 p.m. on Channel 10, 10 p.m. on Channel 11, PBS)

explores the unsolved murder of a civil rights activist in Natchez, Miss., in the 1960s, a time when domestic terrorism was rampant and actively supported at the highest levels of the state’s government.

Cult choice Carl Icahn, the subject of tonight’s “Icahn: The Restless Billionaire” (8 p.m., HBO) is best known as a Wall Street raider, a man whose machinations have challenged rich CEOs and questioned the value (and valuations) of corporations where a managerial class has grown fat at the expense of investors.

A name synonymous with corporate takeovers for the past several decades, “Icahn” offers many surprising criticisms of the financier class and the impact of wealth inequality.

