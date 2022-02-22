TV highlights for Tuesday, Feb. 22: Interactive 'Cat Burglar' starts on Netflix

Netflix starts streaming “Cat Burglar,” a madcap cartoon about a feline named Rowdy breaking in to a museum and stealing artworks.

At various points throughout his caper, the screen stops to ask viewers a series of trivia questions. Provide the right answer and your protagonist advances. Answer wrong, and Rowdy meets a gruesome fate right out of an “Itchy and Scratchy” cartoon of “Simpsons” fame.

TONIGHT’S HIGHLIGHTSKeeping a positive attitude on “American Auto” (7 p.m., NBC).

Billie’s secrets emerge on “The Resident” (7 p.m., Fox).

Agents descend on a mosque on “FBI” (7 p.m., CBS).

A winner emerges on the finale of “Jeopardy! National Championship” (7 p.m., ABC).

Broadway actors Leslie Odom Jr. and Nathan Lane explore their family trees on “Finding Your Roots With Henry Louis Gates Jr.” (7 p.m., PBS).

A tech tycoon’s conspiracy yarns come to a bad end on “FBI: International” (8 p.m., CBS).

Beth gets her dancers ready on “This Is Us” (8 p.m., NBC).

Taking pizza very seriously on “Abbott Elementary” (8 p.m., ABC).

Embezzlement can be murder on “FBI: Most Wanted” (9 p.m., CBS).

Max has a plan to save the hospital on “New Amsterdam” (9 p.m., NBC).

“Real Sports With Bryant Gumbel” (9 p.m., HBO) has returned for its 28th season. Tonight’s reports expose a rise of head and brain injuries afflicting bobsled and skeleton competitors, a report on how surfers who frequented beaches in El Salvador helped “evangelize” for crypto-currency, and the plague of young athletes treating chronic pain with opioids.

CULT CHOICEA flaky guardian angel (James Mason) tries to save a couple’s (Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz) floundering marriage in the 1956 supernatural comedy “Forever, Darling” (3 p.m., TCM). A curious companion to Prime Video’s “Being the Ricardos.”

