TV highlights for Tuesday, Feb. 8: 'American Masters' profiles Marion Anderson

“American Masters” presents “Marion Anderson: The Whole World in Her Hands” (8 p.m. on Channel 10, 9 p.m. on Channel 11, PBS), profiling the Black American opera singer. Anderson’s remarkable career ranged from local Philadelphia stardom as “The Baby Contralto” at the age of 8, to classical music acclaim in Europe between the wars, to an unsought role as a civil rights icon, after being denied a Washington, D.C., concert venue in 1939.

This “Masters” makes use of Anderson’s own voice for its narration, drawing from hundreds of hours of taped reflections she assembled in the 1950s while preparing to write her memoirs. Her musings add a deeply intimate and occasionally humorous side to the film.

Tonight’s other highlightsBoomer Esiason and Daniela Ruah host “Super Bowl Greatest Commercials: All Time Classics (7 p.m., CBS).

Students from 36 institutions compete on “Jeopardy! National College Championships” (7 p.m., ABC).

2022 Winter Olympics events include snowboarding, alpine skiing, luge and freestyle skiing (7 p.m., NBC).

On “The Resident” (7 p.m., Fox), Doctor Hawkins (Matt Czuchry) cares for a mute child dropped off by a complete stranger, who found her wandering on the side of the highway in the pouring rain.

Janine’s friend is hired as an art teacher on “Abbott Elementary” (8 p.m., ABC).

Valeria’s solo work soars on “Queens” (9 p.m., ABC).

Cult choice Like many of the better films of the 1950s, the 1957 jury drama “12 Angry Men” (9:15 p.m., TCM) was adapted from a TV production. The title made sense at the time because in many states, women weren’t eligible for jury duty.

