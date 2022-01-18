 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tune in Tonight

TV highlights for Tuesday, Jan. 18: Steve Harvey presides on new series

Here comes the judge: Steve Harvey an initial hit

This image released by ABC shows Steve Harvey from "Judge Steve Harvey."

 ABC Photo

Tonight's TV highlights include Steve Harvey and the teachers of "Abbott Elementary":

  • The team travels to Iowa for a plant reopening on "American Auto" (7 p.m., NBC).
  • Red asphalt on "9-1-1: Lone Star" (7 p.m., Fox).
  • A TV host takes a turn as a genial TV judge on "Judge Steve Harvey" (7 p.m., ABC).
  • Clark suffers hallucinations on "Superman & Lois" (7 p.m., CW).
  • A famous musician may become a client on "Grand Crew" (7:30 p.m., NBC).
  • Tech promise has strings attached on the new school sitcom "Abbott Elementary" (8 p.m., ABC).
  • Strange events rattle the gang on "Naomi" (8 p.m., CW).
  • The gang feels estranged from their children on "This Is Us" (8 p.m., NBC).
  • "Great Performances" (8 p.m. on Channel 10, 9 p.m. on Channel 11, PBS) presents "The Reopening," following actors and producers of Broadway shows trying to return from COVID lockdowns.
  • Dre suffers a talk-radio fiasco on "black-ish" (8:30 p.m., ABC).
  • Max and Helen face emotional headwinds on "New Amsterdam" (9 p.m., NBC).

CULT CHOICE

Assigned to write a piece on a gentle kids' TV show host (Tom Hanks), a cynical reporter (Matthew Rhys) finds himself charmed by his subject in the 2019 biographical drama "A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood" (5:30 p.m., FX).

NEW ON STREAMING

It's not easy to catalog how much I hate Hulu's "How I Met Your Father," but here goes. Going back to the "How I Met Your Mother" well one too many times, Hilary Duff stars as Sophie, the love interest at the center of the story. Look for Kim Cattrall as "future" Sophie, looking back from the year 2050 and creepily relating stories about her dating life to her young son.

It's bad enough that the jokes are visible from a mile away, but they're also frequently crude and invariably shouted. It's as if the writers felt that the audience for "Father" were not merely dim, but hard of hearing.

