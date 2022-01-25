TV highlights for Tuesday, Jan. 25: 'This is Us' continues its final season

Tonight’s highlights include a trip to Ohio on NBC’s “This is Us” and a new way of marketing products on “American Auto:”

Marketing reaches out to a different demographic on the new car company-focused sitcom “American Auto” (7 p.m., NBC).

Gavel-to-gavel “action” on “Judge Steve Harvey” (7 p.m., ABC). A repeat episode airs at 9 p.m. on CBS.

Local vets may be linked to domestic terror on “FBI” (7 p.m., CBS, rerun).

Noah’s dad needs encouragement on “Grand Crew” (7:30 p.m., NBC).

It’s back to the Buckeye State on “This Is Us” (8 p.m., NBC). The family drama is airing all new episodes as it heads toward its series finale this spring.

The Illumination Ball casts lights on family secrets on the season finale of “Our Kind of People” (8 p.m., Fox).

Enduring a bad review on the new school-set sitcom “Abbott Elementary” (8 p.m., ABC).

The founder of a rogue website dies in Prague on “FBI: International” (8 p.m., CBS, rerun).

Jack’s dream job is Dre’s nightmare on “black-ish” (8:30 p.m., ABC).

A time to mourn on the hospital drama “New Amsterdam” (9 p.m., NBC).

A tough judge is found murdered on “FBI: Most Wanted” (9 p.m., CBS, rerun).

Cult choiceThe mid-1990s saw a surge of movies featuring the president as action hero, including Harrison Ford’s 1997 turn in “Air Force One” and Bill Paxton in the 1996 thriller “Independence Day” (7:25 p.m., HBO Family).

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0