TV highlights for Tuesday, Jan. 4: ABC's new school sitcom earns an A+

Now premiering in its regular time period, the new single-camera comedy "Abbott Elementary" (8 p.m., ABC) not only borrows from the "Modern Family" template but reminds me of how that series immediately established itself with an assured style.

Created by Quinta Brunson, who also stars, "Elementary" uses documentary-style confessions to both propel storylines and explore characters. To stretch the "Modern Family" comparison, Janine (Brunson) is the Phil Dunphy of the group, a well-meaning Philadelphia elementary school teacher who is also oversharing and emotionally needy.

She all but worships veteran teacher Barbara (Sheryl Lee Ralph). The scenes between Janine and Barbara are both funny and endearing. Another revelation in this cast is Janelle Jones as Ava, the deliriously corrupt principal of the beleaguered grammar school.

TONIGHT'S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

Katherine promises big changes at the car company on "American Auto" (7 p.m., NBC).

Jewel theft can be murder on "FBI" (7 p.m., CBS).

"Gordon Ramsay's Road Trip" (7 p.m., Fox) sets off for a Greek holiday.

sets off for a Greek holiday. The new series "Judge Steve Harvey" (7 p.m., ABC) continues the network trend of importing afternoon fare onto the prime-time schedule.

continues the network trend of importing afternoon fare onto the prime-time schedule. Off to Bulgaria on "FBI: International" (8 p.m., CBS).

"This Is Us" (8 p.m., NBC) returns with more family drama.

returns with more family drama. More crime on "FBI: Most Wanted" (9 p.m., CBS).

A fresh start in London on "New Amsterdam" (9 p.m., NBC).

Stunning news on "Queens" (9 p.m., ABC).

The new series "Murder Under the Friday Night Lights" (9 p.m., ID) explores homicides related to small-town football culture. First up: "The Cheerleader Murder."

