TV Highlights for Tuesday, July 6: Animals save the day on A&E

I confess, I'm an animal lover. We have three dogs and once shared the house with four cats, and have attributed personalities, backstories and even neurotic quirks to them all.

But, in all honesty, I cannot say "An Animal Saved My Life" (8 and 8:30 p.m., A&E). In fact, a solid case can be made that those four cats contributed to a severe case of asthma that will probably shorten my life span.

"An Animal Saved My Life" offers clips of critters large and small intervening in the nick of time to save toddlers from a driver backing out of a tight parking space, or a big dog getting between a mugger and his intended victim. It's basically a heart-warming, critter-centric version of "America's Funniest Home Videos." This showcase is hosted by Curt Menefee, who viewers may remember from "America's Top Dog" (7 p.m., A&E), especially because it airs right before!

Those who prefer creatures left to their own devices, unencumbered by sentient bipeds, might feast on the latest "Sharkfest" offering, "Orca vs. Great White" (9 p.m., National Geographic).

TONIGHT'S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

Will Arnett hosts the building competition "Lego Masters" (7 p.m., Fox).

Shattered by a bad review, a chef retreats to a French vacation in the 2016 romance "Summer Villa" (7 p.m., Hallmark).

Presented over two Tuesday nights, "The Latino Experience" (8 p.m. on Channel 10, 9 p.m. on Channel 11, PBS) offers intimate short films from Latin-American filmmakers.

offers intimate short films from Latin-American filmmakers. A quinceanera takes a violent turn on "FBI" (8 p.m., CBS, rerun).

A shooter's case defies easy judgments on "FBI: Most Wanted" (9 p.m., CBS, rerun).

Contestants from USC, UCLA, University of Virginia and Xavier University compete on "College Bowl" (9 p.m., NBC).

"Frontline" (9 p.m. on Channel 10, 10 p.m. on Channel 11, PBS) recalls the 2018 summer wildfire that consumed Paradise, Calif.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Staying in? We've got you covered Get the recommendations on what's streaming now, games you'll love, TV news and more with our weekly Home Entertainment newsletter! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.