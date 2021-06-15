 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
TV highlights for Tuesday, June 15: Baseball, treehouses and swimming
0 Comments
Tune in Tonight

TV highlights for Tuesday, June 15: Baseball, treehouses and swimming

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Will Arnett dusts off his dad jokes for 'Lego Masters'

Judge Jamie Berard, left, and host Will Arnett are seen on the second season of “Lego Masters” on Fox.

 Fox Network Photo

Tonight's TV highlights include the Chicago Cubs, outrageous treehouses and Olympic swimming:

  • The New York Mets host the Chicago Cubs in Major League Baseball action (6 p.m., ESPN).
  • Swimming finals take place at U.S. Olympic trials (7 p.m., NBC). Cord-cutters wondering how they will be able to follow the games should note that beginning on July 24, Peacock will stream four Olympics programs on its free tier. 
  • Will Arnett hosts "Lego Masters" (7 p.m., Fox). 
  • "Treehouse Masters: Ultimate Builds" (8 p.m., Animal Planet) visits Norway, where a treetop resort affords gorgeous views of the Arctic Circle. Bundle up!
  • A timely repeat of "American Experience" (8 p.m., Channel 10, PBS) presents "The Polio Crusade," a look at the disease that terrorized America and paralyzed thousands before the development and distribution of the Salk vaccine in the mid-1950s.
  • Oprah Winfrey and Sterling K. Brown host OWN Spotlight: "Honoring Our Kings: Celebrating Black Fatherhood" (8 p.m., OWN).
  • The documentary "Revolution Rent" (8 p.m., HBO) follows the dramas surrounding the staging of the 1996 musical in Havana, the first Broadway production play in Cuba in a half-century.
  • More performances on "America's Got Talent" (9 p.m., NBC).
  • Court opens session on the season finale of "Cruel Summer" (9 p.m., Freeform).
  • Militia members open fire on "FBI: Most Wanted" (9 p.m., CBS, rerun).

CULT CHOICE

A cockeyed clairvoyant (Margaret Rutherford) conjures the ghost of her host's (Rex Harrison) first wife (Kay Hammond), much to the horror of his second (Constance Cummings) in director David Lean's adaptation of Noel Coward's stage comedy "Blithe Spirit" (5:15 p.m., TCM).

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Staying in? We've got you covered

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert