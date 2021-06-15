TV highlights for Tuesday, June 15: Baseball, treehouses and swimming

Tonight's TV highlights include the Chicago Cubs, outrageous treehouses and Olympic swimming:
- The New York Mets host the Chicago Cubs in Major League Baseball action (6 p.m., ESPN).
- Swimming finals take place at U.S. Olympic trials (7 p.m., NBC). Cord-cutters wondering how they will be able to follow the games should note that beginning on July 24, Peacock will stream four Olympics programs on its free tier.
- Will Arnett hosts "Lego Masters" (7 p.m., Fox).
- "Treehouse Masters: Ultimate Builds" (8 p.m., Animal Planet) visits Norway, where a treetop resort affords gorgeous views of the Arctic Circle. Bundle up!
- A timely repeat of "American Experience" (8 p.m., Channel 10, PBS) presents "The Polio Crusade," a look at the disease that terrorized America and paralyzed thousands before the development and distribution of the Salk vaccine in the mid-1950s.
- Oprah Winfrey and Sterling K. Brown host OWN Spotlight: "Honoring Our Kings: Celebrating Black Fatherhood" (8 p.m., OWN).
- The documentary "Revolution Rent" (8 p.m., HBO) follows the dramas surrounding the staging of the 1996 musical in Havana, the first Broadway production play in Cuba in a half-century.
- More performances on "America's Got Talent" (9 p.m., NBC).
- Court opens session on the season finale of "Cruel Summer" (9 p.m., Freeform).
- Militia members open fire on "FBI: Most Wanted" (9 p.m., CBS, rerun).