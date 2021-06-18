TV highlights for Tuesday, June 22: NBC brings back 'College Bowl' quiz show

Network television's wayback machine reaches all the way back to "College Bowl" (9 p.m., NBC).
A genial Peyton Manning hosts this academic reboot of a quiz show pitting panels of three scholars from different colleges or universities against each other. The quiz rivalry kicks off with a battle of brains between two Alabama rivals, the University of Alabama and Auburn, teams that meet annually in the Iron Bowl football game.
"College Bowl" is a product of television's infancy, airing on CBS from 1959 to 1963 and on NBC from 1963 to 1970.
Unlike "Jeopardy!," now in search of a new host, "Bowl" doesn't ask players to contort their answers into a question. Manning's older brother, Cooper, serves as sidekick and offers comic relief in the form of mangled answers and misinterpretations. Peyton pretty much plays it straight.
TONIGHT'S OTHER HIGHTLIGHTS
- Torres meets his estranged father on "NCIS" (7 p.m., CBS, rerun).
- More performances on "America's Got Talent" (7 p.m., NBC).
- Will Arnett hosts "Lego Masters" (7 p.m., Fox).
- A family seeks safe haven as an asteroid threatens life on Earth in the 2020 thriller "Greenland" (7 p.m., HBO).
- Masked intruders on "FBI" (8 p.m., CBS, rerun).
- Rob Lowe hosts the game show "Mental Samurai" (8 p.m., Fox).
- Clark makes a startling discovery on "Superman & Lois" (8 p.m., CW).
- The search for a serial killer on "FBI: Most Wanted" (9 p.m., CBS, rerun).
- Now entering its second season, you've got to hand "Motherland: Fort Salem" (9 p.m., Freeform) credit for imaginative contrivance. "Motherland" offers a variation on American history, a story of a young nation that made a deal with its witches. It would stop persecuting them in exchange for protection provided by an army of Amazons.