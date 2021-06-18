TV highlights for Tuesday, June 22: NBC brings back 'College Bowl' quiz show

Network television's wayback machine reaches all the way back to "College Bowl" (9 p.m., NBC).

A genial Peyton Manning hosts this academic reboot of a quiz show pitting panels of three scholars from different colleges or universities against each other. The quiz rivalry kicks off with a battle of brains between two Alabama rivals, the University of Alabama and Auburn, teams that meet annually in the Iron Bowl football game.

"College Bowl" is a product of television's infancy, airing on CBS from 1959 to 1963 and on NBC from 1963 to 1970.

Unlike "Jeopardy!," now in search of a new host, "Bowl" doesn't ask players to contort their answers into a question. Manning's older brother, Cooper, serves as sidekick and offers comic relief in the form of mangled answers and misinterpretations. Peyton pretty much plays it straight.

TONIGHT'S OTHER HIGHTLIGHTS

Torres meets his estranged father on "NCIS" (7 p.m., CBS, rerun).

More performances on "America's Got Talent" (7 p.m., NBC).

Will Arnett hosts "Lego Masters" (7 p.m., Fox).

A family seeks safe haven as an asteroid threatens life on Earth in the 2020 thriller "Greenland" (7 p.m., HBO).

Masked intruders on "FBI" (8 p.m., CBS, rerun).

Rob Lowe hosts the game show "Mental Samurai" (8 p.m., Fox).

Clark makes a startling discovery on "Superman & Lois" (8 p.m., CW).

The search for a serial killer on "FBI: Most Wanted" (9 p.m., CBS, rerun).

Now entering its second season, you've got to hand "Motherland: Fort Salem" (9 p.m., Freeform) credit for imaginative contrivance. "Motherland" offers a variation on American history, a story of a young nation that made a deal with its witches. It would stop persecuting them in exchange for protection provided by an army of Amazons.

