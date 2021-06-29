TV highlights for Tuesday, June 29: Examining UFOs and neo-Nazis

Nothing says "serious" like an official Pentagon study. And nothing's more ephemeral than an outlet for celebrity gossip. So what do we make of "TMZ Investigates: UFOs: The Pentagon Proof" (7 p.m., Fox)?

As of this writing, the "Proof" has not been released. "Proof" exactly of what? That there are phenomena in the sky that cannot be explained? Is our little speck in the vastness of space of such interest that every creature is determined to find us, even if that means traveling light-years to invade New Jersey?

Meanwhile, back on planet Earth, "Frontline" (9 p.m. on Channel 10, 10 p.m. non Channel 11, PBS) presents "Germany's Neo-Nazis & the Far Right." Skinheads and other right-wing types, relegated to the fringes in the eight decades since the end of the Third Reich, have become increasingly visible and violent.

TONIGHT'S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS