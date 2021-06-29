 Skip to main content
TV highlights for Tuesday, June 29: Examining UFOs and neo-Nazis
Tune in Tonight

TV highlights for Tuesday, June 29: Examining UFOs and neo-Nazis

Nothing says "serious" like an official Pentagon study. And nothing's more ephemeral than an outlet for celebrity gossip. So what do we make of "TMZ Investigates: UFOs: The Pentagon Proof" (7 p.m., Fox)?

As of this writing, the "Proof" has not been released. "Proof" exactly of what? That there are phenomena in the sky that cannot be explained? Is our little speck in the vastness of space of such interest that every creature is determined to find us, even if that means traveling light-years to invade New Jersey?

Meanwhile, back on planet Earth, "Frontline" (9 p.m. on Channel 10, 10 p.m. non Channel 11, PBS) presents "Germany's Neo-Nazis & the Far Right." Skinheads and other right-wing types, relegated to the fringes in the eight decades since the end of the Third Reich, have become increasingly visible and violent.

TONIGHT'S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

  • Among the pleasures of being around dogs is their lack of concern for status. Humans are not so endowed. This explains the existence of "America's Top Dog" (7 p.m., A&E). Do dogs know they are "American"? Would they care?
  • "Buffett & Munger: A Wealth of Wisdom" (7 p.m., CNBC) profiles and interviews Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger, longtime partners at the Berkshire Hathaway investment firm.
  • More performances on "America's Got Talent" (7 p.m., NBC).
  • A myopic silverback gorilla endures eye surgery on "The Zoo: Bronx-Sized" (7 p.m., Animal Planet).
  • Peyton Manning hosts "College Bowl" (9 p.m., NBC), competitions between students from the University of Mississippi, the University of Tennessee, Morehouse College and Columbia University.
  • The Amazons enter War College on "Motherland: Fort Salem" (9 p.m., Freeform).

CULT CHOICE

A factory worker (Montgomery Clift) falls for the dazzling beauty of a wealthy girl (Elizabeth Taylor), who doesn't know about his blue-collar girlfriend (Shelley Winters) in the 1951 drama "A Place in the Sun" (7 p.m., TCM), directed by George Stevens.

