TV highlights for Tuesday, June 8: Comedies have a feminist vibe

Two of the most notable comedies to arrive in recent weeks have a strident and, at the same time, joyous feminist edge. Streaming on Hulu, the 2021 movie "Plan B" stars Victoria Moroles and Kuhoo Verma as teens making a trip across South Dakota to find a "morning after" birth control pill. Streaming on Peacock, the U.K. comedy series "We Are Lady Parts" follows the fish-out-water tale of a band of punk rockers who happen to be young women from London's Muslim community.