TV highlights for Tuesday, June 8: Comedies have a feminist vibe

Two of the most notable comedies to arrive in recent weeks have a strident and, at the same time, joyous feminist edge. Streaming on Hulu, the 2021 movie "Plan B" stars Victoria Moroles and Kuhoo Verma as teens making a trip across South Dakota to find a "morning after" birth control pill. Streaming on Peacock, the U.K. comedy series "We Are Lady Parts" follows the fish-out-water tale of a band of punk rockers who happen to be young women from London's Muslim community.
Fairly or not, feminism has often been attacked as a province of white, upper-middle-class, college-educated women. Both "Plan B" and "Lady Parts" gather strength from their settings, where women from decidedly modest backgrounds run up against the conservative orthodoxy of their religious communities.
TONIGHT'S HIGHLIGHTS
- A dog-fighting ring harbors darker secrets on "NCIS" (7 p.m., CBS, rerun).
- Contestants perform on "America's Got Talent" (7 p.m., NBC).
- Teams get creative on "Lego Masters" (7 p.m., Fox).
- Cisco departs on "The Flash" (7 p.m., CW).
- Domestic chores on "Home Economics" (7:30 p.m., ABC, rerun).
- Rob Lowe hosts "Mental Samurai" (8 p.m., Fox).
- Smallville earns attention on "Superman & Lois" (8 p.m., CW).
- Snipers abound on "FBI" (8 p.m., CBS, rerun).
- Dre's colleague hits the campaign trail on "black-ish" (8:30 p.m., ABC).
- Max loses a romantic memento on the season finale of "New Amsterdam" (9 p.m., NBC).
- Kate's memories of captivity are not consistent on "Cruel Summer" (9 p.m., Freeform).
- Tall tales on the game show "To Tell the Truth" (9 p.m., ABC, rerun).