TV highlights for Tuesday, March 15: Rehab troubles on HGTV's 'Welcome Inn'

Hosts Dave and Jenny Marrs buy a 19th-century structure with dreams of creating a bed-and-breakfast on “Fixer to Fabulous: Welcome Inn” (8 p.m., HGTV). In the first installment, titled “In Over Their Heads,” they discover the expense of renovating an older home hiding major flaws beneath vintage charm. There’s also a bee infestation worthy of immediate attention.

Tonight’s other highlights Rose petals flutter on the season finale of “The Bachelor” (7 p.m., ABC).

Driven to distraction on the season 2 premiere of the comedy “Mr. Mayor” (7:30 p.m., NBC).

Tales of the crypto on “FBI: International” (8 p.m., CBS).

Kevin has something to prove on “This Is Us” (8 p.m., NBC).

Given recent events, “Frontline” (PBS) has scheduled “Putin’s Road to War” (8 p.m. on Channel 10, 9 p.m. on Channel 11) as well as an updated edition of the profile “Putin’s Way” (9 p.m. on Channel 10, 10 p.m. on Channel 11).

Actress Evan Rachel Wood (“Westworld,” “True Blood,” “Frozen II”) shares her personal story of abuse and manipulation in “Phoenix Rising” (8 p.m., HBO).

Pam offers a sympathetic shoulder on “The Thing About Pam” (9 p.m., NBC).

New on streaming Discovery+ streams “Holy Heist,” a two-hour documentary about a robbery featuring a curious cast of characters large enough to propel any number of films.

In January 1993, robbers knocked over a nondescript Brink’s warehouse in an unlovely neighborhood in Rochester, N.Y., a city on Lake Ontario best known as the headquarters for Kodak film and legendary snowstorms.

The thieves knew what they were doing and escaped with $7 million. Suspicion immediately fell on security guard Thomas O’Connor, an ex-cop with a spotty reputation. Reportedly “kidnapped” by the robbers, he was conveniently dropped off right in front of his favorite bar.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Staying in? We've got you covered Get the recommendations on what's streaming now, games you'll love, TV news and more with our weekly Home Entertainment newsletter! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.