TV highlights for Tuesday, March 22: Shackleton's ship explored on History

Readers of this space know I’m not the biggest fan of the History cable network and its history of “Ancient Aliens” and other fluff, but in the case of “Shackleton’s Endurance: The Lost Ice Ship Found” (9 p.m., History), they’re doing it right. They’ve taken a breaking news story and used it as an angle to tell a story from history.

To recap: The Endurance was a three-masted ship used for the 1914 expedition of Sir Ernest Shackleton to explore the forbidding continent of Antarctica. Early in the going, the Endurance sank, forcing the team of explorers to travel by land, or rather ice, a brutal story of survival that lasted some three years.

Just this month, the wreckage of the Endurance was discovered beneath more than two miles of freezing ocean. Video footage of the Endurance and its eerily pristine condition is nothing short of haunting.

Tonight’s other highlights A local case has links to a serial killer on “FBI” (7 p.m., CBS).

LL Cool J hosts the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards (7 p.m., Fox).

Gavel-to-gavel coverage on “Judge Steve Harvey” (7 p.m., ABC).

John Henry seems changed on “Superman & Lois” (7 p.m., CW).

Bad data and good intentions on “Mr. Mayor” (7:30 p.m., NBC).

Janine carves out time for a meeting with a troubled student’s mother on “Abbott Elementary” (8 p.m., ABC).

A security breach threatens a diplomatic mission to Hungary on “FBI: International” (8 p.m., CBS).

A meeting with Toby on “This Is Us” (8 p.m., NBC).

An awards ceremony may cut into family time on “black-ish” (8:30 p.m., ABC).

An “incel” crank goes on a killing spree on “FBI: Most Wanted” (9 p.m., CBS).

A witness for the prosecution on “The Thing About Pam” (9 p.m., NBC).

News specialThe “Frontline” (8 p.m. on Channel 10, 9 p.m. on Channel 11, PBS) installment “Pelosi’s Power” has a telling title. More than a biography of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her decades of public service, it puts our national psyche on a therapist’s couch as it explores the irrational rage stemming from the rise of women in high places.

Pelosi’s role as a lightning rod grew as she became majority leader and then House speaker. Audio clips from the Rush Limbaugh radio show recall the crude demonization of Pelosi as symbolic of any woman who would challenge “the way things ought to be.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Staying in? We've got you covered Get the recommendations on what's streaming now, games you'll love, TV news and more with our weekly Home Entertainment newsletter! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.