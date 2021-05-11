TV highlights for Tuesday, May 11: 'Extra Life' mixes science, history

‘Extra Life’ mixes science, history

“Extra Life: A Short History of Living Longer” (7 p.m. on Channel 10, 8 p.m. on Channel 11, PBS) looks at the breakthroughs in medicine and public health that have allowed all of us to lead longer, healthier lives.

“Nasty, brutish and short” were once the words to describe the average life and life span. Written by philosopher Thomas Hobbes, born in 1588, they could easily describe life right up to the early 20th century, when the life span of the average American barely budged above 30.

Many lived to a ripe old age. But widespread infant mortality and childhood fatalities dragged the average life span down to levels that barely improved upon medieval times.

Over four Tuesday evenings, “Extra” will examine four explanations for revolutionary changes since 1900. Each chapter — “Vaccines,” “Medical Drugs,” “Data” and “Behavior” — examine breakthroughs and profile doctors and scientists who made them possible.

Tonight’s installment, “Vaccines,” could not be more timely. An engaging blend of medical science and history, this is highly recommended.