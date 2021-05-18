TV highlights for Tuesday, May 18: A night of season finales

It’s a busy night on TV, with season finales and other highlights:
Tonight’s season finalesThe stork arrives on “The Resident” (7 p.m., Fox).
Rebel Wilson hosts “Pooch Perfect” (7 p.m., ABC).
The search for the Woodsman on “Prodigal Son” (8 p.m., Fox).
Dre mulls a career change on “black-ish” (8 p.m., ABC).
Back in the day on “mixed-ish” (8:30 p.m., ABC).
Time to leave the ranch on “Big Sky” (9 p.m., ABC).
Tonight’s other highlights“Extra Life: A Short History of Living Longer” (7 p.m. on Channel 10, 8 p.m. on Channel 11, PBS) looks at the antibiotics revolution.
Navy casualties on “NCIS” (7 p.m., CBS).
A restaurant shooting on “FBI” (8 p.m., CBS).
The big day approaches on “This Is Us” (8 p.m., NBC).
A split-level abused by its hoarder owners gets a facelift on “Unsellable Houses” (8 p.m., HGTV).
An informant feels threatened on “FBI: Most Wanted” (9 p.m., CBS).
A burst pipe spews disaster on “New Amsterdam” (9 p.m., NBC).
A deposition upends Jeanette’s case on “Cruel Summer” (9 p.m., Freeform).
“Frontline” (9 p.m. on Channel 10, 10 p.m. on Channel 11, PBS) examines the growing inequalities in medical care that have come to light during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Cult choiceTwo amoral schemers (Tony Lo Bianco and Shirley Stoler) pass themselves off as brother and sister to swindle and murder rich women who respond to letters in the “lonely hearts” column in the 1970 shocker “The Honeymoon Killers” (8:45 p.m., TCM).
New on streamingBritBox streams season six of “Line of Duty.” For the uninitiated, “Duty” is among the most popular series in the U.K., a police drama that puts a lot of emphasis on office politics and bureaucracy. Not unlike American police dramas, much of the dialogue consists of acronyms and jargon. It also resembles “Law & Order” in its use of talent familiar from other movies and series.