TV highlights for Tuesday, Nov. 16: Soldiers profiled in 'American Exile'

A stirring film about service, injustice and bonds between brothers, "American Exile" (9 p.m. on Channel 10, 10 p.m. on Channel 11, PBS) profiles brothers Valente and Manuel Valenzuela, who volunteered for the military 50 years ago. Both served in combat in Vietnam and returned home with scars that haunt them to this day.

Nearing the end of their seventh decade living in America, a full 50 years after being decorated for valor, they are facing deportation to Mexico.

The brothers take their uniforms out of mothballs and hit the talk radio and TV circuit to plead their case and that of thousands of other undocumented combat veterans.

TONIGHT'S HIGHLIGHTS

"The Flash" (7 p.m., CW) enters its eighth season with Earth itself in need of saving from alien invaders. Some things never change.

enters its eighth season with Earth itself in need of saving from alien invaders. Some things never change. Maggie faces family drama and distractions on "FBI" (7 p.m., CBS).

The top 10 emerge on "The Voice" (7 p.m., NBC).

New interns arrive on "The Resident" (7 p.m., Fox).

The smut business can be murder on "FBI: International" (8 p.m., CBS).

Even well below the surface, the weather can get frosty on "La Brea" (8 p.m., NBC).

J.R. Martinez hosts the fourth and final installment of "American Veteran" (8 p.m. on Channel 10, 9 p.m. on Channel 11).

"Fixer to Fabulous" (8 p.m., HGTV) promises to renovate 15 Arkansas homes over the course of its third season. Look for a holiday-themed animal shelter upgrade along the way.

promises to renovate 15 Arkansas homes over the course of its third season. Look for a holiday-themed animal shelter upgrade along the way. An NBA star's wife is found slain on "FBI: Most Wanted" (9 p.m., CBS).

An arsonist targets a church sanctuary for refugees on "New Amsterdam" (9 p.m., NBC).

NEW ON STREAMING

Sundance Now streams "The Wimbledon Kidnapping," recalling a case that rocked Britain and spawned screaming headlines at the bitter end of the 1960s. Tabloid readers and crime buffs were riveted when Murial McKay, the wife of a newspaper executive, was kidnapped and held for ransom by a Mafia team. It later emerged that her captors had mistaken her for press tycoon Rupert Murdoch's then-wife, Anna.

McKay was eventually murdered, and two immigrants were arrested for the crime, but some believe they may have been set up.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Staying in? We've got you covered Get the recommendations on what's streaming now, games you'll love, TV news and more with our weekly Home Entertainment newsletter! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.