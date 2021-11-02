TV highlights for Tuesday, Nov. 2: 'Turn of the Screw' stars familiar faces

Fans of “Downton Abbey” who’ve rewatched the series more times than they’d care to admit might enjoy “The Turn of the Screw,” the 2009 BBC adaptation of the Henry James novella, now streaming on Amazon Prime.
The story has nothing to do with “Downton,” but it stars Michelle Dockery and Dan Stevens a year before they were immortalized as Lady Mary and Cousin Matthew.
TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS
Mona’s second thoughts on “FBI” (7 p.m., CBS).
A glance back at the season so far on “The Voice” (7 p.m., NBC).
A security breach on “The Resident” (7 p.m., Fox).
A journalist is murdered after seeking an interview with a shadowy source on “FBI: International” (8 p.m., CBS).
The survivors feel time running out on “La Brea” (8 p.m., NBC).
A glance back at seasons past on “The Masked Singer” (8 p.m., Fox).
“Storage Wars” (8 p.m., A&E) resumes its 13th season.
Arcade fire on “FBI: Most Wanted” (9 p.m., CBS).
An ambulance crash proves revealing on “New Amsterdam” (9 p.m., NBC).
Unkind reviews rattle the reunion tour on “Queens” (9 p.m., ABC).
Police officers posing as a married couple get used to their roles in the 2021 romance “The Santa Stakeout” (9 p.m., Hallmark).
CULT CHOICE
Written and directed by Jon Stewart, the 2020 comedy “Irresistible” (7 p.m., HBO), starring Steve Carell in a satire of political consultants and campaigns, was not warmly received. Critical assessment ranged from “soft” and “behind the curve” to “insulting.”