Tune in Tonight

TV highlights for Tuesday, Nov. 30: Settle in for Christmas movies

  • 0

A pastry chef living as "help" in a wealthy household pretends to be rich when she hosts her family for the holidays in "A Chestnut Family Christmas" (8 p.m., OWN). And she's not the only one putting on a false facade.

  • A holiday incantation makes an overscheduled businesswoman answer every invitation in the affirmative in the 2021 romance "Saying Yes to Christmas" (7 p.m., Lifetime).
  • The above is not to be confused with "Christmas CEO" (7 p.m., Hallmark), about a toy company exec tempted to merge with a huge firm. If only she could get her estranged ex and business partner to sign on the dotted line.

TONIGHT'S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

  • Barry meets Black Lightning on "The Flash" (7 p.m., CW).
  • The top seven emerge on "The Voice" (7 p.m., NBC).
  • A patient brings bad luck to the wards on "The Resident" (7 p.m., Fox).
  • A journalist's poisoning may cause a diplomatic incident on "FBI: International" (8 p.m., CBS, rerun).
  • Survivors hold out hope on "La Brea" (7 p.m., NBC).
  • Teddy schemes a comeback on "Our Kind of People" (8 p.m., Fox).
  • A Washington showdown on "FBI: Most Wanted" (9 p.m., CBS, rerun).
  • Max makes waves on "New Amsterdam" (9 p.m., NBC, rerun).
  • "Superstar" (9 p.m., ABC) profiles George Michael.

CULT CHOICE

After a cruise ship romance, passengers (Cary Grant and Deborah Kerr) promise to meet on the observation deck of the Empire State Building in the 1957 tear-jerker "An Affair to Remember" (9:15 p.m., TCM), which inspired the 1993 tear-jerker "Sleepless in Seattle."

NEW ON STREAMING

  • Netflix streams "The Summit of the Gods," a feature-length animated adaptation of the Japanese manga series about a photojournalist out to explore theories and rumors involving the first men to conquer Mt. Everest. A French film presented in subtitles.
  • "More the Merrier," another Netflix import, is a feature-length sex farce from Spain about a night of assignations where nothing goes quite as planned.
