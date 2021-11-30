TV highlights for Tuesday, Nov. 30: Settle in for Christmas movies

A pastry chef living as "help" in a wealthy household pretends to be rich when she hosts her family for the holidays in "A Chestnut Family Christmas" (8 p.m., OWN). And she's not the only one putting on a false facade.
- A holiday incantation makes an overscheduled businesswoman answer every invitation in the affirmative in the 2021 romance "Saying Yes to Christmas" (7 p.m., Lifetime).
- The above is not to be confused with "Christmas CEO" (7 p.m., Hallmark), about a toy company exec tempted to merge with a huge firm. If only she could get her estranged ex and business partner to sign on the dotted line.
TONIGHT'S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS
- Barry meets Black Lightning on "The Flash" (7 p.m., CW).
- The top seven emerge on "The Voice" (7 p.m., NBC).
- A patient brings bad luck to the wards on "The Resident" (7 p.m., Fox).
- A journalist's poisoning may cause a diplomatic incident on "FBI: International" (8 p.m., CBS, rerun).
- Survivors hold out hope on "La Brea" (7 p.m., NBC).
- Teddy schemes a comeback on "Our Kind of People" (8 p.m., Fox).
- A Washington showdown on "FBI: Most Wanted" (9 p.m., CBS, rerun).
- Max makes waves on "New Amsterdam" (9 p.m., NBC, rerun).
- "Superstar" (9 p.m., ABC) profiles George Michael.
CULT CHOICE
After a cruise ship romance, passengers (Cary Grant and Deborah Kerr) promise to meet on the observation deck of the Empire State Building in the 1957 tear-jerker "An Affair to Remember" (9:15 p.m., TCM), which inspired the 1993 tear-jerker "Sleepless in Seattle."
NEW ON STREAMING
- Netflix streams "The Summit of the Gods," a feature-length animated adaptation of the Japanese manga series about a photojournalist out to explore theories and rumors involving the first men to conquer Mt. Everest. A French film presented in subtitles.
- "More the Merrier," another Netflix import, is a feature-length sex farce from Spain about a night of assignations where nothing goes quite as planned.