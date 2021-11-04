 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
TV highlights for Tuesday, Nov. 9: 'Dear Rider' profiles snowboarding icon
0 Comments
Tune in Tonight

TV highlights for Tuesday, Nov. 9: 'Dear Rider' profiles snowboarding icon

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Who can resist a story about a genius building something from nothing and an "overnight sensation" decades in the making? The sports documentary "Dear Rider" (8 p.m., HBO) profiles the late Jake Burton Carpenter (1954-2019), the visionary who helped create the phenomenon of snowboarding that went from a fringe sport to a popular Olympic event.

Carpenter left behind a wealth of home movies, videos and media interviews, many presented here along with praise and awestruck tributes from friends and disciples, including Olympic champion Shaun White, who calls him "the bad-ass grandpa of snowboarding."

TONIGHT'S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

  • A cop killer might be a cop on "FBI" (7 p.m., CBS).
  • Votes are tabulated and eliminations made on "The Voice" (7 p.m., NBC).
  • A mixed martial artist becomes a patient on "The Resident" (7 p.m., Fox).
  • A grim slaying in Paris puts national secrets at risk on "FBI: International" (8 p.m., CBS).
  • Wes Studi hosts a new segment of "American Veteran" (8 p.m. on Channel 10, 9 p.m. on Channel 11, PBS), focusing on the difficult transition from combat to civilian life.
  • Lex must be stopped at all costs on the season finale of "Supergirl" (8 p.m., CW).
  • Hackers paralyze the hospital on "New Amsterdam" (9 p.m., NBC).
  • Families can be murder on "FBI: Most Wanted" (9 p.m., CBS).
  • Morgan Freeman ("The Shawshank Redemption) hosts "Great Escapes With Morgan Freeman" (9 p.m., History). The eight-part nonfiction series recalls daring escapes from some of the world's most secure prisons, including Alcatraz.

NEW ON STREAMING

The new series "Swap Shop" (Netflix) captures an interesting regional phenomenon of rural Southern radio shows where callers announce what used goods they have for sale. "Swap Shop" profiles the people who pounce on these bargains. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Staying in? We've got you covered

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert