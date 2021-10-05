TV highlights for Tuesday, Oct. 5: 'Masters' celebrates Rita Moreno

If Rita Moreno's life were a movie, you wouldn't believe it. "American Masters" (8 p.m. on Channel 10, 9 p.m. on Channel 11, PBS) presents "Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go For It." There are aspects of the star's life that unfold like the Hollywood musicals she used to make and other parts that belong in an Ingmar Bergman tragedy.

Arriving in New York from Puerto Rico as a child was a shock, moving from a lush island with family and friends to a concrete jungle beset with freezing weather and hostile neighbors.

Her Hollywood desires were realized with equally mixed emotions. Discovered as a teen, she was ushered up to Louis B. Mayer's penthouse. Her MGM contract would open doors but also expose her to gruesomely sexist movie moguls. Her self-esteem was so low that after being raped by her agent, she did not report him. She didn't even fire him.

She even describes her long "happy" marriage as one of sacrifice and sublimation to a controlling man. That's not exactly a Hollywood ending.

TONIGHT'S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

A veterans' group may be linked to domestic terror on "FBI" (7 p.m., CBS).

A familiar face on "The Resident" (7 p.m., Fox).

Cryptocurrency can be murder on "FBI: International" (8 p.m., CBS).

Gavin and Izzy insist the sinkhole holds survivors on "La Brea" (8 p.m., NBC).

Juneteenth inspires celebrations on "Our Kind of People" (8 p.m., Fox).

"The Nate & Jeremiah Home Project" (8 p.m., HGTV) puts emphasis on the family stories and treasured keepsakes of participants who hope to hold on to traditions as they modernize their dwellings.

A musical roundup on the 2021 Hip-Hop Awards (8 p.m., BET, MTV2, VH1, TV-14).

A tough judge is found slain on "FBI: Most Wanted" (9 p.m., CBS).

Max finds a student's science fair project just a tad too brilliant on "New Amsterdam" (9 p.m., NBC).

