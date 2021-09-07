TV highlights for Tuesday, Sept. 7: 'Impeachment' drama starts on FX

"Impeachment: American Crime Story" (9 p.m., FX) returns to the era of dial-up internet connections and beige box computers, recalling the sordid Clinton-Lewinsky liaison that almost drove President Bill Clinton from office.
"Impeachment" mines the peculiar intimacy between Linda Tripp (Sarah Paulson) and Monica Lewinsky (Beanie Feldstein) while they were exiled from the West Wing and consigned to the Pentagon.
It's ultimately a tale of delusions. Lewinsky clings to the hope that she can have the leader of the free world all to herself. Tripp sees herself as far more important than anyone else, an arrogance that drove her from the White House in the first place. And Bill Clinton (Clive Owen) believes himself to be both persecuted and bulletproof, able to slip through any predicament.
TONIGHT'S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS
- "Queen Sugar" (7 p.m., OWN) enters its sixth season.
- The 11 semifinalists perform on "America's Got Talent" (7 p.m., NBC).
- Will Arnett hosts "Lego Masters" (7 p.m., Fox).
- "Frontline" (8 p.m., PBS) enters its 40th season with a look at how 9/11 and its aftermath changed America.
- A woman must decide between a groom chosen by her parents or her longtime boyfriend on "Fantasy Island" (8 p.m., Fox).
- Peyton Manning hosts USC and Columbia in the final round of "College Bowl" (9 p.m., NBC).