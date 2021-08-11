TV highlights for Wednesday, Aug. 11: Teams compete on 'Family Game Fight'

Teams compete on ‘Family Game Fight’

On the new series “Family Game Fight” (8 p.m., NBC), real-life married couple Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard play along with their adopted “families” as they compete in contrived games and outrageous situations. In one way, this is just another example of the celebrification of game shows. In another, it reflects the descent of celebrities to mere mortals, deglamorized and ordinary. Where’s the fun in that?

TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTSThe Phillies host the Dodgers in MLB action (6 p.m., ESPN).

More performances on “America’s Got Talent” (7 p.m., NBC).

One of the reasons that the 40th anniversary of MTV passed without much fanfare or affection is that it has become the kind of network that fills up its schedule with series like “The Challenge” (7 p.m., MTV), now in its 37th season.

Archie leads a posse to round up escaped convicts as the fifth season of “Riverdale” (7 p.m., CW) resumes.

More housemate bickering on “Big Brother” (7 p.m., CBS).