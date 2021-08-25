TV highlights for Wednesday, Aug. 25: Oh, the horror! New scares on FX

“American Horror Story: Double Feature” (9 p.m., FX) arrives tonight. In the story, a troubled writer, his expectant wife and their daughter relocate to a beach town in winter in the hopes he can find the peace and quiet to get some work done. He doesn’t realize that the resort town’s “real” residents only begin to haunt the place in the off-season.

Look for series regulars Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Lily Rabe, Frances Conroy, Finn Wittrock and Leslie Grossman. Episodes will stream on Hulu the day after their broadcast on FX. All nine seasons of “American Horror Story” are also available on Hulu.

Tonight’s other highlightsHome cooks in the kitchen for a two-hour “MasterChef: Legends” (7 p.m., Fox).

“Nature” (7 p.m., Channel 10, PBS) explores critters of various species that rebel, proclaim their individuality and go against the grain of their pack’s accepted order.

An artist finds himself middle-aged and inspired to leave his parents’ house on “40 Year Old Property Virgin” (8 p.m., HGTV). In a second helping (8:30 p.m.), a married couple living in the husband’s parents’ basement decides to get their own starter home.