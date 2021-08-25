TV highlights for Wednesday, Aug. 25: Oh, the horror! New scares on FX

“American Horror Story: Double Feature” (9 p.m., FX) arrives tonight. In the story, a troubled writer, his expectant wife and their daughter relocate to a beach town in winter in the hopes he can find the peace and quiet to get some work done. He doesn’t realize that the resort town’s “real” residents only begin to haunt the place in the off-season.
Look for series regulars Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Lily Rabe, Frances Conroy, Finn Wittrock and Leslie Grossman. Episodes will stream on Hulu the day after their broadcast on FX. All nine seasons of “American Horror Story” are also available on Hulu.
Tonight’s other highlightsHome cooks in the kitchen for a two-hour “MasterChef: Legends” (7 p.m., Fox).
“Nature” (7 p.m., Channel 10, PBS) explores critters of various species that rebel, proclaim their individuality and go against the grain of their pack’s accepted order.
An artist finds himself middle-aged and inspired to leave his parents’ house on “40 Year Old Property Virgin” (8 p.m., HGTV). In a second helping (8:30 p.m.), a married couple living in the husband’s parents’ basement decides to get their own starter home.
Fans of Shark Week programming might enjoy the two-hour special “When Whales Walked: Journeys in Deep Time” (8 p.m. on Channel 10, PBS). “Whales” takes viewers back into a primordial epoch before crocodiles, birds, whales and elephants evolved into their present forms. According to experts consulted here, an early form of the crocodile resembled a greyhound, and the distant ancestor of the elephant was no bigger than a bunny rabbit.
The glib animated thriller spoof “Archer” (9 p.m., FXX) enters its 12th season.
“Superstar” (9 p.m., ABC) profiles John Ritter, star of “Three’s Company,” who took ill in 2003 while rehearsing lines for the sitcom “8 Simple Rules” and died shortly thereafter during emergency heart surgery.
A cable fixture of longstanding searches for a man accused of killing his girlfriend on “In Pursuit With John Walsh” (9 p.m., ID).
New on streamingMere Nordic noir can’t quite compare to Norwegian vampire comedy dramas. The six-part series “Post Mortem: No One Dies in Skarnes” begins streaming on Netflix today. Live Hallangen (Kathrine Thorborg Johansen) collapses and presumably dies, only to awaken hours later on a forensics slab feeling a bit peckish for human blood. Good thing for her, her family runs a funeral home, and her appetites may prove advantageous to the business.