TV highlights for Wednesday, Aug. 4: Disney+ showcases animated shorts

Disney+, too often associated with mega franchises and theme park-inspired movies, channels the creativity of its employees with "Short Circuits," a series of animated shorts featuring stories pitched by budding Disney talent.
In "Short Circuits" season two, short works include "Dinosaur Barbarian," a comic retro-cartoon about an untidy superhero, and the emotionally charged "Going Home," about a young man's visits to his old hometown, which changes a little bit more each time he returns.
"Crosswalk" confronts its law-abiding main character with the ultimate dilemma: a traffic light that won't change, challenging the confirmed do-gooder to go rogue.
TONIGHT'S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS
- The Cardinals host the Braves in MLB action (6 p.m., ESPN).
- Kevin Costner fans awaiting the return of "Yellowstone" will just have to settle for Costner (and Diane Lane) in the 2020 neo-Western "Let Him Go" (6:05 p.m., HBO and streaming on HBO Max).
- Freeform offers viewers their 12 millionth chance to watch "Pretty Woman" (6:30 p.m., Freeform) tonight. If you miss it, I'm sure it will be on tomorrow.
- Women's beach volleyball, track & field and women's diving set the agenda for tonight's coverage of the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games (7 p.m., NBC).
- A morning TV host becomes part of a social experiment in the 2021 romance "New Year's Resolution" (7 p.m., Hallmark).
- Two repeat episodes of "MasterChef: Legends" (7 p.m., Fox). Kenosha resident Lexy Rogers is one of this season's contestants.
- In the thick of the 2008 primaries, pressure mounts to define the campaign on racial terms in the second episode of the biographical docuseries "Obama: In Pursuit of a More Perfect Union" (8 p.m., HBO).
- "My Feet Are Killing Me" (9 p.m., TLC) enters its third season.