TV highlights for Wednesday, Aug. 4: Disney+ showcases animated shorts

Disney+, too often associated with mega franchises and theme park-inspired movies, channels the creativity of its employees with "Short Circuits," a series of animated shorts featuring stories pitched by budding Disney talent.

In "Short Circuits" season two, short works include "Dinosaur Barbarian," a comic retro-cartoon about an untidy superhero, and the emotionally charged "Going Home," about a young man's visits to his old hometown, which changes a little bit more each time he returns.

"Crosswalk" confronts its law-abiding main character with the ultimate dilemma: a traffic light that won't change, challenging the confirmed do-gooder to go rogue.

