 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
TV highlights for Wednesday, Aug. 4: Disney+ showcases animated shorts
0 Comments
Tune in Tonight

TV highlights for Wednesday, Aug. 4: Disney+ showcases animated shorts

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Disney+, too often associated with mega franchises and theme park-inspired movies, channels the creativity of its employees with "Short Circuits," a series of animated shorts featuring stories pitched by budding Disney talent.

In "Short Circuits" season two, short works include "Dinosaur Barbarian," a comic retro-cartoon about an untidy superhero, and the emotionally charged "Going Home," about a young man's visits to his old hometown, which changes a little bit more each time he returns.

"Crosswalk" confronts its law-abiding main character with the ultimate dilemma: a traffic light that won't change, challenging the confirmed do-gooder to go rogue.

TONIGHT'S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

  • The Cardinals host the Braves in MLB action (6 p.m., ESPN).
  • Kevin Costner fans awaiting the return of "Yellowstone" will just have to settle for Costner (and Diane Lane) in the 2020 neo-Western "Let Him Go" (6:05 p.m., HBO and streaming on HBO Max).
  • Freeform offers viewers their 12 millionth chance to watch "Pretty Woman" (6:30 p.m., Freeform) tonight. If you miss it, I'm sure it will be on tomorrow. 
  • Women's beach volleyball, track & field and women's diving set the agenda for tonight's coverage of the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games (7 p.m., NBC).
  • A morning TV host becomes part of a social experiment in the 2021 romance "New Year's Resolution" (7 p.m., Hallmark).
  • Two repeat episodes of "MasterChef: Legends" (7 p.m., Fox). Kenosha resident Lexy Rogers is one of this season's contestants.
  • In the thick of the 2008 primaries, pressure mounts to define the campaign on racial terms in the second episode of the biographical docuseries "Obama: In Pursuit of a More Perfect Union" (8 p.m., HBO).
  • "My Feet Are Killing Me" (9 p.m., TLC) enters its third season.

NEW ON STREAMING

Two decades removed from her original reality TV notoriety, Paris Hilton returns in "Cooking With Paris," streaming on Netflix. She'll show off her disregard for following recipes while joined by her sister, Nicky, a Kardashian and other dizzy, decadent stereotypes.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Staying in? We've got you covered

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert