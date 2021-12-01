TV highlights for Wednesday, Dec. 1: 'Tis the season for holiday specials

Tonight’s TV highlights include more holiday specials:

The holidays arrive in earnest with the 89th Annual Christmas in Rockefeller Center (7 p.m., NBC).

An elf worries about Santa’s efficiency in the new special “Beebo Saves Christmas” (7 p.m., CW).

College acceptance letters start arriving on “The Goldbergs” (7 p.m., ABC).

Making a difficult adjustment on “The Wonder Years” (7:30 p.m., ABC).

Relics from the past reappear on “The Conners” (8 p.m., ABC).

Enjoy the cuteness of “World’s Funniest Animals: Christmas” (8 p.m., CW).

Tom’s windfall leaves him confused on “Home Economics” (8:30 p.m., ABC).

Things feel different for Rome and Regina on “A Million Little Things” (9 p.m., ABC).

“Kelly Clarkson Presents: When Christmas Comes Around” (9 p.m., NBC) shares musical performances and holiday sentiment. Her guests include Ariana Grande, Jay Leno, Melissa McCarthy, Leslie Odom Jr., Amy Poehler and Santa Claus.

The caustic comedy “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” (9 p.m., FXX) enters its 15th season.

A threat to the lab on “CSI: Vegas” (9 p.m., CBS).

CULT CHOICEA newlywed’s (Ingrid Bergman) husband makes her believe she is going mad in the 1944 psychological thriller “Gaslight” (7 p.m., TCM), the first of night of five movies starring Bergman.

NEW ON STREAMINGJust how sweet is too sweet? Streaming on Hulu, the four-part series “Candified: Home for the Holidays” asks us to watch as craftspeople and confectioners engineer a 1,000-square-foot house, with every inch covered in gumdrops and other cloying sweets.

Netflix streams the 2021 Western “The Power of the Dog,” directed by Jane Campion and starring Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons.

