TV highlights for Wednesday, Dec. 15: NBC brings on the holiday cheer

All of the challenges of network broadcasting are on display on NBC tonight as the network dusts off three long-shelved sitcoms to air their Christmas episodes.

1982 brings a Christmas to forget on “Young Rock” (7 p.m., NBC). For those who have forgotten, this comedy series follows the boy who will grow up to become wrestler and box-office star Dwayne Johnson.

On “Kenan” (7:30 p.m., NBC), starring “SNL” player Kenan Thompson as a recent widower and sunny personality on a “Today”-like morning show, the production of a Christmas spectacular brings up misty memories. Look for Don Johnson (“Nash Bridges”) as Kenan’s crusty father-in-law.

Ted Danson stars as “Mr. Mayor” (8 p.m., NBC), playing an optimistic and completely self-involved businessman who surprises everyone, including himself, by winning a quixotic run for mayor of Los Angeles. When shipping woes delay the arrival of his “perfect gifts” for his beleaguered staff, he makes them work late on Christmas Eve just so they can see what he’s bought them.

NBC also borrows the Christmas episode of “Chrisley Knows Best” (8:30 p.m., NBC), a USA network reality comedy about a family of rich people we’re supposed to find charming.

NBC rounds out the holiday cheer with a repeat helping of “Kelly Clarkson: When Christmas Comes Around” (9 p.m., NBC), featuring appearances by Brett Eldredge, Ariana Grande, Jay Leno, Melissa McCarthy, Leslie Odom Jr., Amy Poehler and Santa Claus himself.

For more music, Ed Sheeran, BTS, Dua Lipa, Jonas Brothers, Doja Cat, Lil Nas X, Saweetie, AJR, Kane Brown, Tate McRae, Bazzi and Dixie D’Amelio are scheduled to perform on “iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2021” (7 p.m., CW).

“Nature” (7 p.m. on Channel 10, 8 p.m. on Channel 11, PBS) returns to “Santa’s Wild Home.” It profiles the animal residents of Lapland, located in Europe’s northernmost latitudes, where reindeer, wolverines and brown bears have adapted to the harsh climate.

TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

Winners emerge on the 41st season finale of “Survivor” (7 p.m., CBS) and the sixth season finale of “The Masked Singer” (7 p.m., Fox).

The gang visits Ireland on “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” (9 and 9:30 p.m., FXX).

SERIES NOTES

An admissions waiting game on “The Goldbergs” (7 p.m., ABC, rerun) ... A discordant note on “The Wonder Years” (7:30 p.m., ABC, rerun). Threatening weather on “The Conners” (8 p.m., ABC, rerun) ... Lost roots on “Home Economics” (8:30 p.m., ABC, rerun) ... Ken Jennings (“Jeopardy!”) appears on “The Chase” (9 p.m., ABC, rerun).

