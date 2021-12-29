TV highlights for Wednesday, Dec. 29: 'Boba Fett' starts on Disney+

‘Boba Fett’ starts on Disney+

It’s back to Tatooine as “The Book of Boba Fett” starts streaming on Disney+. Few series need less introduction from critics as this “Star Wars” spinoff. Or is it a “Mandalorian” spinoff? It hardly matters.

TONIGHT’S HIGHLIGHTSRichard Gere narrates “Earth Emergency” (7 p.m. on Channel 10, 8 p.m. on Channel 11, PBS) examining rising temperatures and the galloping effects of climate change as well as ways that both nations and individuals can act to ensure natural and human survival. It’s a fitting companion to “Climate Change: The Facts” (9 p.m. on Channel 10, 10 p.m. on Channel 11, PBS), narrated by David Attenborough.

ABC airs six consecutive episodes of “The Wonder Years” (7-9 p.m., ABC, rerun).

Saluting the “Dogs of the Year 2021” (7 p.m., CW, rerun) and the “World’s Funniest Animals” (8 p.m., CW, rerun).

“The Price Is Right Celebrates 50 Years” (7 p.m., CBS, rerun) salutes Bob Barker.

A lupus patient can’t be believed on “Chicago Med” (7 p.m., NBC, rerun).

“Gordon Ramsay’s Road Trip” (7 p.m., Fox, rerun) makes pit stops for European cuisine.

A viral video puts Casey in the spotlight on “Chicago Fire” (8 p.m., NBC, rerun).

Your epidermis is showing in new episodes of the unscripted series “Save My Skin” (10 p.m., TLC), with British dermatologist Dr. Emma Craythorne.

An informant’s killer may be too close for comfort on “Chicago P.D.” (9 p.m., NBC, rerun).

