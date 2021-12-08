TV highlights for Wednesday, Dec. 8: Enjoy more holiday episodes and specials

Tonight’s TV highlights include plenty of holiday episodes and specials:

Families compete for a massive delivery of presents on “Nickelodeon’s Treasure Truck” (6:30 p.m., Nickelodeon).

Gifts of the Magi on “Chicago Med” (7 p.m., NBC).

The animated special “Olaf’s Frozen Adventure” (7 p.m., ABC, rerun).

Dean Cain and Laura McKenzie host “Christmas Around the World” (7 p.m., CW), a survey of merrymaking.

A mysterious stranger hides his royal roots from a fetching executive in the 2021 romance “Christmas With a Crown” (7 p.m., Lifetime).

Bing Crosby and Ingrid Bergman star in the 1945 holiday favorite “The Bells of St. Mary’s” (7 p.m., TCM).

Toys spend a strange holiday in “Toy Story That Time Forgot” (7:30 p.m., ABC, rerun).

The microbrewery holds a soft opening on “Chicago Fire” (8 p.m., NBC).

A winner emerges as the computer-assisted singing contest “Alter Ego” (8 p.m., Fox) concludes its first season.

FBI interference on “Chicago P.D.” (9 p.m., NBC).

Hodges vanishes on the season finale of “CSI: Vegas” (9 p.m., CBS).

Is “Dr. Pimple Popper: A Pimple Carol” (9 p.m., TLC) a Christmas special, or a blemish on the holiday?

On two episodes of “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” (FXX): closing the roller rink (9 p.m.), putting Dee out to pasture (9:30 p.m.).

NEW ON STREAMINGRecently seen in the Williams family biopic “King Richard,” Will Smith stars in the six-part travelogue “Welcome to Earth,” streaming on Disney+ The star of “Independence Day” takes viewers on a tour of the planet’s darkest caves and the ocean’s deepest trenches.

Among Netflix‘s many offerings is “Carolin Kebekus: The Last Christmas Special,” streaming today. In case you were wondering, it’s being touted as the very first Christmas special from Netflix Germany. The first! Yes, it’s stand-up comedy in German (with subtitles).

Also streaming on Netflix, the series “Voir” asks filmmakers and movie buffs to discuss the films that changed their lives and that they’ve watched repeatedly.

