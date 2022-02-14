TV highlights for Wednesday, Feb. 16: A 'Mammoth' discovery explored

At 95 years old, David Attenborough isn't slowing down. The naturalist and filmmaker takes a victory lap across the landscapes of the globe on the new series "Attenborough's Global Adventure," airing on Saturday nights at 7 p.m. on BBC America

Tonight, Attenborough narrates "Great Mammoth Mystery" on "NOVA" (8 p.m. on Channel 10, 9 p.m. on Channel 11, PBS). Scientists were surprised when fossil remains of prehistoric pachyderms were dug up in a field in Southern England, a location never associated with such discoveries. What are they doing there? And did they interact with ancient human hunters?

Also on PBS, "Nature" (7 p.m. on Channel 10, 8 p.m. on Channel 11, PBS) presents "The Ocean's Greatest Feast," a glance at an annual migration that involves sardines by the billions off the coast of South Africa.

TONIGHT'S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

Trivial pursuits continues on "Jeopardy! National College Championship" (7 p.m., ABC).

2022 Winter Olympics events include freestyle skiing, short track and alpine skiing (7 p.m., NBC) , men's curling (7 p.m., CNBC) and freestyle skiing (7:30 p.m., USA).

events include freestyle skiing, short track and alpine skiing , men's curling and freestyle skiing "Dr. Pimple Popper" (8 p.m., TLC) blemishes the TV schedule with a seventh season.

blemishes the TV schedule with a seventh season. Seeing the world on "The Amazing Race" (8 p.m., CBS).

Too many cooks on "Next Level Chef" (8 p.m., Fox).

A slain officer's corpse explodes on "NCIS" (9 p.m., CBS, rerun).

CULT CHOICE

Montgomery Clift stars in the 1960 drama "Wild River" (9:30 p.m., TCM) as a Depression-era government representative sent to convince an old woman (Jo Van Fleet) to cede her property to a federal dam project. Elia Kazan directed this film, which also stars Lee Remick and introduced a young Bruce Dern in his first screen role.

NEW ON STREAMING

Netflix departs from its policy of streaming whole seasons to dole out episodes of the documentary series "jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy" on a weekly basis.

Created by Clarence "Coodie" Simmons and Chike Ozah, "jeen-yuhs" follows West over the past two decades as he rose from unknown to celebrated producer, artist in his own right and public figure linked to other "brands," as famous (or controversial) as Trump and Kardashian.

The docuseries blends the public and the private, including conversations between West (or Ye, as he now calls himself) and his late mother, as well as colleagues, friends and artists including Jay-Z, Jamie Foxx, Common, Mos Def, Scarface and Beyonce.

The public's take on Ye has always been divided. Is he a mad man, a genius or a pretentious jerk playing the public for a fool? And that perception appears to be baked in to this project, starting with its title. Is it clever to turn the perfectly good word "genius" into "jeen-yuhs"? Or merely annoying?

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Staying in? We've got you covered Get the recommendations on what's streaming now, games you'll love, TV news and more with our weekly Home Entertainment newsletter! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.