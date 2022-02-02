TV highlights for Wednesday, Feb. 2: Hulu series recalls infamous sex tape

“Pam & Tommy” (streaming on Hulu) recalls a sex tape “starring” Tommy Lee (Sebastian Stan) and Pamela Anderson (Lily James) that made the rounds at the end of the last century. In its own way, it marked the birth of a kind of skeevy, viral tabloid “marketing” that has defined so much pop culture since.

Seth Rogen, who also helped develop the eight-part series, plays Rand Gauthier, a carpenter hired to help Tommy Lee build a mirrored bedroom. After Lee fires Rand in an abusive, gun-fueled tirade, the carpenter hatches a scheme for revenge that eventually goes down in history.

You have to admire James for her range. Having appeared in prestige U.K. projects like “Downton Abbey,” “Darkest Hour,” “Rebecca” and “The Dig,” she plays the “Baywatch” star with a certain gusto.

Tonight’s other highlightsOutsized personalities, including an Olympic skater, NBA star, Ultimate fighter and a grab-bag of TV “personalities,” check in to “Big Brother: Celebrity Edition” (7 p.m., CBS).

Camcorders and minivans on “The Goldbergs” (7 p.m., ABC).

A date to the dance on “The Wonder Years” (7:30 p.m., ABC).

Corsica-bound on “The Amazing Race” (8 p.m., CBS).

Mark can’t adjust on “The Conners” (8 p.m., ABC).

A peak beneath the cowl on “Batwoman” (8 p.m., CW).

“NOVA” (8 p.m. on Channel 10, 9 p.m. on Channel 11, PBS) reveals a curious source of atmosphere-warming methane gas: Arctic sinkholes.

Ex marks the spot on “Home Economics” (8:30 p.m., ABC).

Performing surgery on a gunshot victim sparks flashbacks of Griff’s brush with death on “Good Sam” (9 p.m., CBS).

