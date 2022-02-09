TV highlights for Wednesday, Feb. 9: Olympics, penguins and 'Kid of the Year'

For the second straight year, Trevor Noah hosts "Kid of the Year" (6:30 p.m., Nickelodeon), an event recognizing young leaders, produced in cooperation with Time magazine.

Noah will have plenty of company with a panel of celebrities, including Jabari Banks, Dude Perfect, Rob Gronkowski, Scarlett Johansson, Zach King, Let It Happen, Charles Melton, 2020 Kid of the Year Gitanjali Rao and Meghan Trainor, on hand to fete the new "Kid" on the block.

Last year's recipient Rao developed an app that uses artificial intelligence to detect cyberbullying.

TONIGHT'S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

2022 Winter Olympics events include Snowboarding, Short Track and Figure Skating (7 p.m., NBC) , Women's Curling (7 p.m., CNBC) and Figure Skating (7:15 p.m., USA).

continues. "Nature" (7 p.m. on Channel 10, 8 p.m. on Channel 11, PBS) presents "Penguins: Meet the Family," examining the family dynamics of more than 17 species of penguins.

continues. "Nature" (7 p.m. on Channel 10, 8 p.m. on Channel 11, PBS) presents "Penguins: Meet the Family," examining the family dynamics of more than 17 species of penguins.

presents examining the family dynamics of more than 17 species of penguins. "Puppy Bowl Nation" (8 p.m., Animal Planet) profiles participants in Sunday's big game.

profiles participants in Sunday's big game. It all comes out in the end. "NOVA" (8 p.m. on Channel 10, 9 p.m. on Channel 11, PBS) profiles Scott Burnett, known as the "Scat-Man," an Australian ecologist and world-famous expert on animal poop. He studies it for DNA and hormones that indicate each creature's place in the ecosystem, as well as threats to their survival. Whether it's the strange cubic waste left behind by wombats or giant pink trails of whale residue, Burnett is there to decipher fecal secrets. And I thought it was hard just picking up after the pugs.

CULT CHOICE

Decades in the making, the 1996 documentary "When We Were Kings" (7 p.m., TCM) follows the epic 1974 heavyweight bout between Muhammad Ali and George Foreman. Director Leon Gast captured the brutal fight, promoted as "The Rumble in the Jungle" because of its Zaire setting as well as the backstage intrigue between promoter Don King and dictator Mobutu Sese Seko.

NEW ON STREAMING

Streaming on Disney+ and broadcast on cable, "Alice's Wonderland Bakery" (9:30 a.m., Disney and Disney Junior) transplants the manic energy of the 1951 cartoon musical adaptation of Lewis Carroll's classic tale and infuses it into 21st-century CGI animation, with the help of celebrity guest voices Craig Ferguson, Eden Espinosa, Jon Secada, Bobby Moynihan, Ana Gasteyer, Donald Faison, Yvette Nicole Brown and Vanessa Bayer.

The frantic cheerfulness, loud insistent dialogue and songs may enchant the sugar-shocked set, but I do feel for the parents who have to remain within earshot of this offering.

