TV highlights for Wednesday, Jan. 12: Theranos case on 'American Greed'

Tonight’s “American Greed” (9 p.m., CNBC), the series’ 200th episode, focuses on Elizabeth Holmes, the former CEO of the blood-testing startup Theranos, who was briefly the darling of Silicon Valley and the venture-capital set before it was revealed that the technology didn’t actually work.

Before her downfall, Holmes spun a narrative that attracted powerful sponsors and investors. Bold-faced names associated with Holmes and her company included former Secretaries of State George Schultz and Henry Kissinger, former Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos, former President Bill Clinton and media mogul Rupert Murdoch.

Holmes was convicted of fraud just last week.

TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTSA football star needs an organ transplant on “Chicago Med” (7 p.m., NBC).

Drew Carey hosts “The Price Is Right at Night” (7 p.m., CBS).

Forced fun on “The Goldbergs” (7 p.m., ABC).

Brad’s bar mitzvah nears on “The Wonder Years” (7:30 p.m., ABC).

An injured firefighter lodges a complaint on “Chicago Fire” (8 p.m., NBC).

“NOVA” (8 p.m. on Channel 10, 9 p.m. on Channel 11, PBS) presents “Butterfly Blueprints.” Often discussed in terms of vulnerability and beauty, scientists are discovering just how tenacious butterflies can be.

Italian cuisine sets the agenda on “Next Level Chef” (8 p.m., Fox).

Mark makes the dean’s list on “The Conners” (8 p.m., ABC).

Connor seeks advice on “Home Economics” (8:30 p.m., ABC).

A single mother, cancer survivor and autism advocate juggles children and career in the new reality series “Leave it to Geege” (9 p.m., Lifetime).

An informant is the key to a drug trafficking case on “Chicago P.D.” (9 p.m., NBC).

Daddy issues galore on “Good Sam” (9 p.m., CBS).

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Staying in? We've got you covered Get the recommendations on what's streaming now, games you'll love, TV news and more with our weekly Home Entertainment newsletter! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.