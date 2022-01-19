TV highlights for Wednesday, Jan. 19: 'Animals with Cameras' goes under the sea

Proof that critters are more interesting than people arrives in the form of the ongoing "Nature" (7 p.m. on Channel 10, 8 p.m. on Channel 11, PBS) presentation "Animals With Cameras."
This chapter of "Animals With Cameras" concentrates on the marine world, with cameras on sea turtles and sharks. The cameras document worlds that humans could never "see" on their own. Despite man's best efforts, more than 80% of the ocean remains unexplored.
TONIGHT'S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS
- Burning down the spouse on "Chicago Med" (7 p.m., NBC).
- Drew Carey hosts "The Price Is Right at Night" (7 p.m., CBS).
- Camcorders and minivans on "The Goldbergs" (7 p.m., ABC).
- Musical chairs in the school band on "The Wonder Years" (7:30 p.m., ABC).
- Dan feels old and cranky on "The Conners" (8 p.m., ABC).
- On the road to nowhere on "Chicago Fire" (8 p.m., NBC).
- "NOVA" (8 p.m. on Channel 10, 9 p.m. on Channel 11, PBS) explores newly discovered evidence that dinosaurs once roamed in Alaska.
- The new series "Home Inspector Joe" (8 p.m., HGTV) stars Joe Mazza, who helps renovators and new owners avoid the kind of oversights that can blow through budgets and turn a dream home into a money pit.
- Daddy issues on "Home Economics" (8:30 p.m., ABC).
- Ambushed by Dad on "Good Sam" (9 p.m., CBS).
- Life during wartime on "Chicago P.D." (9 p.m., NBC).
People are also reading…
NEW ON STREAMING
- A true-crime tale, "The Puppet Master: Hunting the Ultimate Conman" streams on Netflix. It's the story of an unhappily married wife and mother who embarks on a relationship with a man she met online, who excuses his absences with tales of "work for the media," and hints of espionage. What could possibly go wrong?
- Also streaming on Netflix, "Heavenly Bites: Mexico" explores that country's rich culinary traditions.