TV highlights for Wednesday, Jan. 19: 'Animals with Cameras' goes under the sea

Proof that critters are more interesting than people arrives in the form of the ongoing "Nature" (7 p.m. on Channel 10, 8 p.m. on Channel 11, PBS) presentation "Animals With Cameras."

This chapter of "Animals With Cameras" concentrates on the marine world, with cameras on sea turtles and sharks. The cameras document worlds that humans could never "see" on their own. Despite man's best efforts, more than 80% of the ocean remains unexplored.