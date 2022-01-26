TV highlights for Wednesday, Jan. 26: Goofy teens must 'Save the World'

Blending high-school madness and apocalyptic kitsch, “Astrid & Lilly Save the World” (9 p.m., Syfy, USA) stars Jana Morrison as Astrid, a fierce social outcast with a passion for quasi-scientific investigations and an unhealthy obsession with “Law & Order: SVU” and its lead character, Olivia Benson. Lilly (Samantha Aucoin) has a knack for observation.

Together, they “study” the habits of the cool kids. After a particularly brutal rebuff from a popular teen, they perform an incantation, hoping he’ll “evaporate.” Instead, they accidentally summon demons from another realm. Oops.

Now they have to slay numerous monsters in order to keep the world from being destroyed. Morrison and Aucoin do a credible job of this. Their giddy mutual affection and weirdness is as charming as it is contagious.

Also on USA and Syfy, “Resident Alien” (8 p.m., Syfy, USA) returns for a second season as Harry, the title character, has lost all memory of his identity and assignment.

TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS“Animals With Cameras: A ‘Nature’ Miniseries” (7 p.m. on Channel 10, 8 p.m. on Channel 11, PBS) concludes with a glance at critters unique to Australia.

Fun and games on “Let’s Make a Deal Primetime” (7 p.m., CBS).

Adam fumbles the sportscasting ball on “The Goldbergs” (7 p.m., ABC).

Competitive globe-trotting on “The Amazing Race” (8 p.m., CBS).

On “Nova” (8 p.m. on Channel 10, 9 p.m. on Channel 11, PBS), “Ancient Maya Metropolis” recalls the sophisticated Central American urban center and speculates why it was abandoned. Evidence points to severe drought as one possible cause.

Now in its second season, “Growing Belushi” (9:10 p.m., Discovery) follows Jim Belushi on his cannabis farm. Guest Guy Fieri offers tips for making ice cream with something extra.

Daddy issues galore on “Good Sam” (9 p.m., CBS).

CULT CHOICE

After his renowned French work, director Jean Renoir (“Rules of the Game”) decamped for Hollywood and films including the 1945 neo-realistic drama “The Southerner” (9 p.m., TCM), a look at poor white cotton farmers scratching a living out of the Texas soil.

