TV highlights for Wednesday, Jan. 5: New hospital drama on CBS

“Good Sam” (9 p.m., CBS) debuts. This marks the first medical drama on the Tiffany Network in some time.

Sophia Bush (“One Tree Hill”) stars in the title role as Dr. Samantha Griffith, an ambitious, if slightly nervous, surgeon.

Sam has a major problem. Both her inspiration and her impediment are the same, Dr. Rob “Griff” Griffith (Jason Isaacs, “The Patriot,” “Harry Potter”). He’s brash with his residents but hardest on Sam, because, as her father, he has high hopes for her, and because he’s just an impossible type-A egomaniac. But then his vitals begin to perk up.

TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTSEleven teams embark for London on the first stage of the 33rd season of “The Amazing Race” (7 p.m., CBS).

Goodwin has a beef with the brass on “Chicago Med” (7 p.m., NBC).

First impressions matter on “I Can See Your Voice” (7 p.m., Fox).

Shaken and stirred on “The Goldbergs” (7 p.m., ABC).

Dan decorates on “The Conners” (8 p.m., ABC).

“NOVA” (8 p.m. on Channel 10, 9 p.m. on Channel 11, PBS) examines the dangers of high-rise buildings.

Secrets and revelations on “Home Economics” (8:30 p.m., ABC).

A missing child case goes down a rabbit hole on “Chicago P.D.” (9 p.m., NBC).

“American Greed” (9 p.m., CNBC) enters its 16th season with a profile of a wealthy Florida man who used his elected position as a county tax collector to embark on a number of brazen schemes.

“Ugliest House in America” (9 p.m., HGTV) scours the Northeast for questionable design choices and architectural atrocities.

NEW ON STREAMINGStreaming on Hulu and produced by ABC News, “Homegrown: Standoff to Rebellion” examines the actions of extremist organizations in the days leading up to the siege of the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

CULT CHOICE

Complications arise after three men (Bill Paxton, Billy Bob Thornton and Brent Briscoe) stumble upon a crashed plane filled with drug money in the 1998 drama “A Simple Plan” (9 p.m., Cinemax).

