TV highlights for Wednesday, July 14: Sharks and the Milwaukee Bucks
Tune in Tonight

TV highlights for Wednesday, July 14: Sharks and the Milwaukee Bucks

{{featured_button_text}}

Shark Week programs continue tonight on the Discovery Channel.

Researchers build an ersatz predator to study Great Whites on “Mechashark” (7 p.m., Discovery). Followed by “The Real Sharknado” (8 p.m.), featuring conversations with “Sharknado” stars Ian Ziering and Tara Reid, and “Return to Lair of the Great White” (9 p.m.).

TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

Michelin star chef Nancy Silverton throws down a pasta challenge on “MasterChef: Legends” (7 p.m., Fox). Kenosha resident Lexy Rogers is one of the home cooks competing on this season of “MasterChef.”

“Jimmy Kimmel Live! (7 p.m., ABC) and “NBA Countdown” (7:30 p.m.) anticipate the big game.

The Milwaukee Bucks and Phoenix Suns meet in Game 4 of the NBA finals (8 p.m., ABC). The game is in Milwaukee, which means the city’s Deer District while be jammed. Also, Racine’s Downtown Monument Square hosts an outdoor viewing party in its own, smaller version of the Deer District.

Bakers rise to the occasion and solve a culinary mystery on “Crime Scene Kitchen” (8 p.m., Fox).

Pressure mounts for the sixth season of “Dr. Pimple Popper” (8 p.m., TLC) to erupt.

Conflagrations of a suspicious nature on “Chicago Fire” (8 p.m., NBC, rerun).

Ruzek’s dad takes a powder on “Chicago P.D.” (9 p.m., NBC, rerun).

