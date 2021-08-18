TV highlights for Wednesday, July 18: Hulu streams 'Nine Perfect Strangers'

A melodrama shot through with tragedy that’s never afraid to be ridiculous, “Nine Perfect Strangers” is addictive television.

Set at a posh wellness resort, the characters are clients at the spa, including Melissa McCarthy, who brings her full comic energy to the role of Francis, an author of popular romances who’s hit a very rough patch. Bobby Cannavale is more than her match as the gruff Tony. Jessica (Samara Weaving) and Ben (Melvin Gregg) want to work on their marriage, and Carmel (Regina Hall) just wants to lose weight.

To accomplish these goals, they put their lives in the hands of the mysterious Russian mystic Masha (Nicole Kidman). “Nine Perfect Strangers” streams on Hulu. The first three episodes are available today. New episodes arrive every Wednesday.

Tonight’s other highlightsABC has a night of games shows with “Press Your Luck” (7 p.m., ABC) and “$100,000 Pyramid” (8 p.m., ABC).

More performances on “America’s Got Talent” (7 p.m., NBC).

The “afternoonization” of primetime TV continues as an Oprah-approved pop-therapist plies his trade on “House Calls With Dr. Phil” (8 p.m., CBS).