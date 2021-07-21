TV highlights for Wednesday, July 21: 'Turner & Hooch' gets a reboot

Are you ready for the “new” version of “Turner & Hooch”? The fact that we live in a world where somebody would think that was a good idea baffles yours truly. If I had to bet on which Tom Hanks movie TV would recycle, I would have placed my chips on a “Joe Versus the Volcano” reboot.

“Turner & Hooch,” now streaming on Disney+, is a buddy cop comedy pairing a fussy male police officer and a slobbering mastiff. Think of “Monk” drenched with saliva.

Josh Peck is cast as Turner. He avoids comparisons to Tom Hanks by resembling Adam Sandler. First seen, he’s a bit of a loner, an ambitious detective so busy he avoids his family and counts his Roomba vacuum cleaner as his friend. Maybe his only friend.

In a brisk pilot, his sister delivers the shocking news that their recently deceased father has bequeathed him the giant Hooch.

“Turner” unfolds in such an obvious and formulaic manner that it frequently seems like a parody. Essentially, it’s “Lethal Weapon” meets “Lassie.”

TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

NBC anticipates the opening ceremonies with “Olympic Dreams Featuring Jonas Brothers” (7 p.m., NBC).