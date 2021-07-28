TV highlights for Wednesday, July 28: Disney+ brings back vintage characters

The Disney+ premium streaming service digs deep into its vault with two golden oldies: “Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life” presents the two hyperactive chipmunks in new adventures. Both chattering forest rodents appear even more caffeinated in this 21st century reboot. Look for explosions and loud shenanigans as they take flight in search of frolics, fun and snacks.
The old-school vibe continues on Friday when Disney+ streams “The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse: Batch 2.” These adventures introduce young viewers to a pantheon of vintage characters, including Donald and Daisy Duck, Goofy and his mute canine pal, Pluto
Disney+ also streams the new chat series “Turning the Tables With Robin Roberts.” The “Good Morning America” personality shares chatter with bold-faced names in a backyard setting so “casual” it must have taken weeks to stage. The emphasis here is on “bravery” and “inspiration.”
TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS
The Hallmark Christmas factory stepped outside its comfort zone with the 2020 romance “Love, Lights, Hanukkah” (6 p.m., Hallmark).
2020 Tokyo Olympics (7 p.m., NBC) coverage showcases men’s gymnastics, men’s diving and swimming.
Two repeat helpings of “MasterChef: Legends” (7 and 8 p.m., Fox) feature guest judges Emeril LaGasse Curtis Stone. Kenosha resident Lexy Rogers is one of the contestants.
Game show madness on “Press Your Luck” (7 p.m., ABC), “The $100,000 Pyramid” (8 p.m., ABC) and “Match Game” (9 p.m., ABC).
A nervous mother (Nicole Kidman) and her light-sensitive children fear that ghosts that have invaded their mansion refuge in the 2001 thriller “The Others” (7 p.m., Cinemax).
Competitors enjoy a night at the spa on “The Encore” (9 p.m., BET).
CULT CHOICE
Tatum O’Neal was only 10 when she received a best supporting actress Oscar for her role in director Peter Bogdanovich’s black-and-white 1973 comedy “Paper Moon” (9:30 p.m., TCM). Her father, Ryan O’Neal was her co-star.