TV highlights for Wednesday, July 28: Disney+ brings back vintage characters

The Disney+ premium streaming service digs deep into its vault with two golden oldies: “Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life” presents the two hyperactive chipmunks in new adventures. Both chattering forest rodents appear even more caffeinated in this 21st century reboot. Look for explosions and loud shenanigans as they take flight in search of frolics, fun and snacks.

The old-school vibe continues on Friday when Disney+ streams “The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse: Batch 2.” These adventures introduce young viewers to a pantheon of vintage characters, including Donald and Daisy Duck, Goofy and his mute canine pal, Pluto

Disney+ also streams the new chat series “Turning the Tables With Robin Roberts.” The “Good Morning America” personality shares chatter with bold-faced names in a backyard setting so “casual” it must have taken weeks to stage. The emphasis here is on “bravery” and “inspiration.”

TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

The Hallmark Christmas factory stepped outside its comfort zone with the 2020 romance “Love, Lights, Hanukkah” (6 p.m., Hallmark).

2020 Tokyo Olympics (7 p.m., NBC) coverage showcases men’s gymnastics, men’s diving and swimming.